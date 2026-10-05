The Horned Frogs returned home for their second Big 12 game of the season, and once again, fans are demanding changes and answers.

Despite gaining more yards and committing fewer penalties than BYU, TCU still came up short. This was a winnable game in the rain, and the Frogs had opportunities to take control against a top-10 opponent. However, an inability to capitalize offensively led to their second straight Big 12 loss.

Was it coaching mistakes? Is the team simply not as talented as we thought? Or is something within the program’s culture contributing to these struggles? I really do not have an answer for you. What I do know is that TCU’s early struggles have raised bigger questions about what needs to change.

This 17–10 loss to BYU would not have been so upsetting if so many of the mistakes had not been self-inflicted. The Frogs showed they could compete defensively with one of the country’s top teams, but they keep falling short. The results cannot change now, but the rest of the season certainly can.

Now it is time to hand out the grades. Let’s see which position groups need tutoring and which ones aced the test.

TCU Horned Frogs Offense

Quarterback: C+

I saw moments of solid quarterback play from Jaden Craig, but once again, he was unable to capitalize in key situations. A costly interception hurt the Frogs’ offensive momentum.

CU’s quarterback claps before the snap as BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker (16) watches the offense at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Oct. 3, 2026. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

Overall, though, he made some good throws in the rain, and his offensive line did not do him many favors. Craig finished the night 18 of 25 for 187 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Not a bad night, but not enough to put the Frogs over the top.

Running Backs: B

Jeremy Payne was one of the offense’s biggest bright spots, rushing for 77 yards on 14 carries. However, the other backs struggled to produce.

TCU finished with a team rushing average of 2.4 yards per carry, a figure that includes yardage lost on sacks. That distinction matters when grading the backs separately from the offensive line.

The rushing attack has taken a dip in production over the past few weeks, creating problems for the offense. Payne gave the Frogs a needed boost this week.

Wide Receivers: C-

Only two TCU wide receivers recorded receptions: Ed Small and Jacobe Hayes. They combined for five catches, which is not much production from a group the Frogs need more from.

The rain was a factor, but TCU still attempted 25 passes. The receivers struggled to consistently create opportunities downfield. This group must become more reliable if the offense is going to improve.

Tight Ends: A+

This remains one of the most consistent parts of TCU’s offense. Kari Ashley and Ka’Morreun Pimpton were effective again against BYU.

Ashley led the way with six receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. He was one of the few players the Cougars struggled to contain. Pimpton added two receptions for 12 yards.

These two have helped fill the void left by inconsistent receiver production and have become essential to the Frogs’ passing game.

Offensive Line: D

It was another tough night up front. Craig was sacked four times and too often had little time to work through a play. The line also struggled to consistently create running lanes.

These issues have surfaced throughout the season. The Frogs need this group to step up if they are going to make meaningful offensive progress.

Overall Offense Grade: C

The opportunities were there, and enough individual plays worked to give this group a passing grade. But the lack of production and consistency remains concerning.

TCU scored just 10 points in a game its defense kept within reach. Questions about the play calls and missed opportunities are not going away.

The offense entered the matchup facing a larger question about TCU’s identity. Saturday did little to settle it.

TCU Horned Frogs Defense

Defensive Line: A-

The defensive front did a solid job against BYU’s offensive line and helped contain quarterback Bear Bachmeier for much of the night.

The Cougars finished with 154 rushing yards and only 216 total yards. Those numbers reflect a strong collective defensive performance, with the front doing its share to keep TCU in the game.

Linebackers: A

I love what I am seeing from this group. The linebackers were one of the biggest question marks heading into the season, but they have become one of the defense’s most dependable units.

Hudson Hooper continues to stand out. He plays with intensity and led the team with eight tackles against BYU.

This group helped disrupt the Cougars’ rhythm for much of the game. It was another impressive performance.

Secondary: A+

This might have been TCU’s best position group of the night. The secondary helped hold Bachmeier to just 62 passing yards and disrupted BYU’s receivers.

The Cougars had to lean on their rushing attack to beat the Frogs. In my view, this was the secondary’s best performance of the season.

Overall Defense Grade: A

The defense continues to give TCU a chance. Andy Avalos’ group limited BYU to 216 total yards, and I am impressed by how this unit has come together.

TCU safety Jordan Lester (22) finishes a tackle during the Horned Frogs’ 17-10 loss to BYU on Oct. 3, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

The late touchdown drive keeps this from being a flawless performance. When TCU needed one final stop, BYU found a way to finish. Still, the defense did enough over the course of the night to give the Frogs a realistic opportunity to win.

It is frustrating to see that work produce another loss.

TCU Horned Frogs Special Teams

Kicking: B-

Nate McCashland converted one of his two field goal attempts, making a 44-yarder after missing from 46 yards earlier in the fourth quarter.

The miss was a costly empty possession in a close game. However, I do not place all the blame on him, given the wet conditions and the offense’s inability to finish the drive with a touchdown.

Punting: A+

Just when I think John Hoyet Chance cannot impress me any more, he does it again.

Chance punted six times, averaging 46.7 yards per punt. His night included a 66-yarder that was downed at the 1-yard line.

It was an impressive performance that helped TCU control field position and made BYU work for its opportunities.

Returners: B+

The Frogs recorded one return, a 23-yard kickoff return by Landon Walker.

It was an uneventful night for this group, with limited opportunities to make an impact.

Overall Special Teams Grade: B+

TCU Special Teams, John Hoyet Chance (48) Punt against BYU in Fort Worth | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

Special teams had their ups and downs, but overall, it was a solid game. Chance’s punting was the clear highlight, while the missed field goal left points on the field in a matchup with little margin for error.

TCU Horned Frogs’ Overall Grade: C+

Honestly, the Frogs were competitive with a top-10 team. However, that only adds to the disappointment because the opportunity to win was there.

TCU has pieces that can make this a good team. We have yet to see them come together consistently enough to deliver the results fans expected.

The Frogs are not done yet, but the play-calling and uneven offensive performances must improve if they want to flip the script this season. Fans have every reason to be frustrated. They also have plenty of football left to watch.

I just want to see improvement from this program. Will we get it? That remains to be seen.

The bye week gives TCU time to address the protection problems, find more consistent production from its receivers and build on what is working. When the Frogs return against Baylor on Oct. 17, the standard must be higher than keeping another game close. This team needs to turn its opportunities into points and its competitive performances into wins.

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