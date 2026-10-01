Keep Score With Me As TCU Faces BYU and One Big Question

Jason Phillips gives Horned Frogs fans a different assignment for Saturday night, with more to watch than the scoreboard.

Every team gets one of these games.

I don’t care if you’re undefeated or haven’t won a game. Sooner or later, there’s a game where your team has to decide whether it’s going to prove it is what people think it is, or prove it isn’t even close.

For the TCU Horned Frogs, I think Saturday’s game against BYU is that game.

This is an identity game.

We’ve talked enough about talent. We’ve talked about penalties, turnovers, execution and the standard Sonny Dykes and his players have to uphold. We’ve talked about what this TCU football team could be.

Saturday, I want to see who they are.

And this week, Keep Score With Me is going to be a little different.

Last week against UCF, we tracked whether TCU could dictate the game. This week, forget the box score for a minute. I want you to watch for three things that won’t necessarily show up in it.

Find me the tone-setter. Find me 11 Madmen. And find me the finisher.

1. Find the Tone-Setter Against BYU

Every identity game needs somebody to decide what kind of game it’s going to be.

Saturday, find that guy.

It might be a linebacker blowing somebody up in the hole. A defensive lineman wrecking a block. A receiver fighting for five extra yards. An offensive lineman finishing somebody into the ground.

I don’t care who it is.

Find the guy playing like this game means more to him than everybody else.

But don’t stop watching him after one big play.

Setting the tone once is easy.

I want to know who sets it early and then refuses to let the temperature drop for four quarters.

TCU edge rusher Paul Oyewale (97) brings down an Arkansas State ball carrier during the Horned Frogs’ 31-7 victory at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

Watch his body language. Watch how he finishes plays. Watch what he does when something goes wrong. Most importantly, watch whether the guys around him start playing the same way.

A tone-setter doesn’t always make the loudest speech or celebrate the biggest hit. Sometimes he is the player who lines up immediately after a mistake and demands another snap. Sometimes he is the veteran who pulls a teammate off the ground, looks him in the eye and says, “We’re good. Next play.”

That matters because identity is built in the moments nobody plans for. It shows up after a penalty, after a missed assignment, after the opponent lands a punch. The tone-setter is the player who refuses to let one bad moment become the story of the drive.

I don’t want the guy who matches the energy of the game.

Find me the guy who controls it.

Write his number down.

Then keep watching him.

2. Find Me 11 Madmen on TCU’s Defense

This one couldn’t be easier.

Every time TCU makes a tackle, look at the picture around the football.

How many purple jerseys do you see?

I want you to keep a tally every time TCU has at least nine defenders in the picture around the ball by the end of the play.

Not nine guys making the tackle.

Nine guys hunting the football together.

When I played at TCU, we had some damn good players on defense. But what made us dangerous wasn’t one guy making a play.

One guy made a play and everybody wanted the next one.

That becomes contagious.

I saw signs of that connected defensive effort against UCF. Now I want to see it become the standard.

Eleven guys playing like getting to the football isn’t somebody else’s job.

So keep it simple.

Nine or more purple jerseys around the football? Make a mark.

At the end of the game, count them.

I want to know how many times we saw 11 Madmen hunting together.

TCU held Grambling to 210 total yards and forced two interceptions, including a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

And pay attention to what happens after those plays. Does the defense celebrate together? Does somebody sprint to the sideline and bring the energy with him? Does the next group take the field with more urgency?

That pursuit tells you something. It tells you whether the defense is connected or simply operating as 11 individuals. A defense can survive a missed tackle. It cannot survive a lack of commitment to one another.

The goal is not for everybody to make the tackle. The goal is for everybody to make the tackle possible.

3. Find the Fourth-Quarter Finisher

Now we get to the fourth quarter.

Everybody is tired.

Legs are heavy. Guys are beat up. The emotion from kickoff is gone.

Now find me the guy who looks exactly like he did in the first quarter.

TCU tight end Kari Ashley hurdles Arkansas State defender No. 23 during the Horned Frogs’ matchup with the Red Wolves at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Emme Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

Pick one or two TCU players.

Watch them.

Are they still sprinting to the football?

Still finishing blocks?

Still getting teammates fired up?

Still playing with the same violence, effort and urgency they had when the game started?

Because anybody can play with emotion for a quarter.

Anybody can be excited when the stadium is rocking and your legs are fresh.

Identity is what survives when the emotion wears off.

The finisher is not necessarily the player with the most talent. He is the player who still believes the next snap belongs to him. He is the one who keeps chasing a play that looks over, keeps finishing his block within the whistle and keeps communicating when everyone else is trying to catch his breath.

Those are the plays that break an opponent late. Not always the spectacular ones, but the extra effort that turns a short gain into a first down, a pressure into a sack or a routine tackle into a turnover opportunity.

TCU’s loss at UCF showed how costly wasted opportunities can become in Big 12 football. Against BYU, I want to see who keeps working to create the next one.

So when that fourth quarter starts, look around the field.

TCU wide receiver Ed Small (18) turns upfield during the Horned Frogs’ 31-7 victory over Arkansas State. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

Find me one or two guys whose effort, attitude and intensity haven’t changed.

Find me the finishers.

Your TCU vs BYU Scorecard

This week, I don’t need you tracking rushing yards or third-down percentages. The box score will do that for us.

I want you keeping score of something else.

TONE-SETTER:

Who sets the temperature of this game, and does he maintain it?

11 MADMEN:

Every time you see nine or more TCU defenders around the football, make a mark.

FINISHER:

In the fourth quarter, pick one or two players still playing with the same effort, violence and urgency they had in the first.

That’s it.

Because Saturday isn’t about finding out whether TCU has enough talent.

We already know they do.

It’s about finding out what happens when this team reaches a game where talking about what it can become isn’t enough anymore.

Somebody has to set the tone.

Everybody else has to join him.

And when both teams are tired, somebody has to finish it.

Jeremy Payne runs with the ball against UCF in TCU’s Big 12 opener in Orlando on Sept. 26, 2026. Photo: KillerFrogs.com. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

This is an identity game.

At some point, you have to stop telling everybody who you are.

You have to put it on film.

Saturday, TCU…

WHO ARE YOU?

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