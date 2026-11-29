Part 1 of 3 | How TCU rebuilt its football program after the Southwest Conference, and what its chancellors, athletic directors and coaches got right along the way.

Not long after Valentine’s Day in 1994, four Southwest Conference schools decided where they were going next. TCU wasn’t going with them.

Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas and Texas Tech accepted invitations to join the Big Eight, which would become the Big 12 and begin play in 1996. TCU had been in the Southwest Conference since 1923. The Horned Frogs had won national championships in 1935 and 1938, and in the 1950s they were among the best teams in the country. None of it bought us a seat.

Don Mills, then TCU’s vice chancellor for student affairs, was in the chancellor’s office waiting for a cabinet meeting when he heard the news. The next issue of The Daily Skiff was already asking what the move might mean for admissions. Lois Kolkhorst, who worked in sports information and marketing at TCU at the time, put it more plainly years later. “We were left for dead on the side of the road.”

I cheered for that 1–10 team in 1997. As in literally on the co-ed cheer team on the sideline. I still talk to a lot of the guys who played on it, and I’ve kept in touch with many of the coaches from my years at TCU. My mom spent more than a decade as a football recruiting secretary. So when I go back and look at that season, the first thing I think about is the people. One and ten is easy to remember. So are the guys who kept showing up every Saturday.

What I’d forgotten was how close that season was to TCU’s last Southwest Conference title. The Frogs shared it in 1994. Three years later, I was on the sideline for a one-win season. As TCU started looking for a head coach again , I wanted to go back and understand what happened in between, and what it took to turn things around.

First, Fort Worth Had to Show Up

In 1994, TCU discussed whether it could keep fielding varsity sports. The football program had managed just two winning seasons since 1965, and the university had to figure out how to get people back into Amon G. Carter Stadium. Trustees John V. Roach and Dee Kelly started with something they could do right away. They sold tickets.

Roach founded the Committee of 100 and brought in Fort Worth business leaders, alumni and former athletes. His daughter, Amy Roach Bailey, wrote notes by hand asking people she knew to buy season tickets. She even wrote to Longhorns, Bears and Aggies. The pitch was simple. You could root for the school you went to and still spend a Saturday pulling for the team in your own town.

Before the Kansas game that fall, Kolkhorst put together the first Frog Alley. She lined up face painters and a band, rounded up 200 tables and recruited her family to help set them up. Chancellor Bill Tucker walked over and started helping. I love that detail. There’s a university chancellor with a conference crisis on his hands, and there are tables that need setting up. So he sets up tables.

The Frogs went 7–5 that year and earned their first bowl trip in a decade, losing to Virginia in the Independence Bowl. Their 4–3 conference record earned them a share of the SWC championship with Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech and Rice. Texas A&M had the best league record but was ineligible for the title. TCU went 6–5 in its final Southwest Conference season in 1995. The Frogs moved to the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 1996, went 4–7 that first year and fell to 1–10 in 1997. I was a student from fall 1997 through spring of 1998.

The Search That Brought Fran to Fort Worth

In late 1997, Tucker asked former TCU defensive back Harold Muckleroy to serve on the search committee for a new football coach. Muckleroy remembered that Eric Hyman, fresh off the press conference announcing him as TCU’s new athletic director, walked down the hall of the Kelly Alumni Center and convened the committee’s first meeting. When Muckleroy called former TCU offensive coordinator Bill Thornton to talk about candidates, Thornton already had a name. “Dennis Franchione’s the man!”

Hyman hired Fran from New Mexico that December. Fran had won WAC Coach of the Year there in 1993 and shared the award in 1997 after leading the Lobos to a division title. He brought his defensive coordinator, Gary Patterson, with him. Tucker was chancellor for the hire. Mick Ferrari took over in July 1998, before Fran coached his first TCU game. That November, the trustees approved an $8 million investment in athletics as part of Hyman’s Operation Leap Frog.

A year after going 1–10, TCU beat USC 28–19 in the Sun Bowl. The Trojans finished with minus-23 rushing yards. It was TCU’s first bowl win since the 1957 Cotton Bowl. Fran went 25–10 in three seasons , shared back-to-back WAC titles and had the Frogs at 10–1 when he left for Alabama after the 2000 regular season. Back then, a coach could win at TCU and get a call from Alabama. Fran did.

What mattered next was how Hyman handled the opening. TCU interviewed 11 candidates from nine states and hired the one already down the hall. Patterson was named head coach on Dec. 8, 2000, and coached the bowl loss to Southern Miss. TCU moved from the WAC to Conference USA in 2001. A year later, Patterson led the Frogs to a share of the Conference USA title and a 17–3 Liberty Bowl win over Colorado State.

That’s where the sheet of paper in front of me started to fill in. I put the chancellor at the top of each triangle, the athletic director in one corner and the football coach in the other. I thought I was making a timeline of who hired whom. I kept finding examples of one person leaving the next person something to work with.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Six leadership triangles trace TCU football’s rise from Dennis Franchione’s hiring in 1997 through the Horned Frogs’ first years in the Big 12. | KillerFrogs.com

The Four Years I’d Overlooked

If you’d asked me to name the athletic directors who built modern TCU football, I would’ve gotten to Eric Hyman and Chris Del Conte pretty quickly. I would’ve skipped right past Danny Morrison, and there’s a reason for that. During his four years at TCU, I was off chasing a coaching dream of my own with USA Gymnastics. I wasn’t following TCU athletics nearly as closely then.

So when I started filling in those triangles, Morrison was the guy I had to go back and read up on. And the more I read, the more I thought, How did I miss all of this?

Victor Boschini hired Morrison in 2005. TCU had accepted the Mountain West invitation under Hyman in January 2004, and Morrison was the athletic director when the Frogs officially moved from Conference USA to the Mountain West on July 1, 2005. Patterson went 11–1 and won the Mountain West in TCU’s first season there.

Over Morrison’s four years, donors contributed $45 million for athletic scholarships and capital projects. The Sam Baugh Indoor Practice Facility opened in 2007, and planning for what became a $164 million renovation of Amon G. Carter Stadium was underway. Morrison wanted the stadium to feel like Camden Yards. There’s a detail I didn’t expect to find, and it tells you how clearly he could picture what the place might become.

Patterson was winning games that made people want to invest in TCU. Morrison could sit down with those people and show them what their money would build. When he left in September 2009 to become president of the Carolina Panthers, the indoor facility was open and the stadium project was already taking shape.

Getting In Was One Thing. Winning Was Another.

The Boschini–Del Conte–Patterson years are the ones most of us can picture. TCU was still in the Mountain West when ESPN’s College GameDay came to Fort Worth for the first time in November 2009 and the Frogs beat conference opponent Utah 55–28. The next season, TCU went 13–0 and beat Wisconsin 21–19 in the Rose Bowl. There was even a detour on the way to the Big 12. TCU accepted a Big East invitation in November 2010, accepted a Big 12 invitation in October 2011 and joined the Big 12 on July 1, 2012, without ever playing in the Big East.

Del Conte could work a room full of major donors and make the fan who bought two season tickets feel like they mattered, too. Jim Schlossnagle talked about how easily Del Conte related to fans, donors, coaches and athletes. Del Conte was also part of the early talks with interim Big 12 commissioner Chuck Neinas alongside Boschini. When TCU announced it had accepted the invitation, Del Conte fought back tears as he recalled getting the call. Boschini and the trustees backed athletics as part of a bigger plan for the university. And the stadium Morrison had envisioned opened in TCU’s first Big 12 season, after a renovation funded entirely by donors.

Patterson still had to figure out how to win in the league everyone had worked so hard to get into. TCU went 4–8 in 2013 and 2–7 in Big 12 play. A year later, the Frogs shared the Big 12 title. The College Football Playoff committee ranked TCU sixth on Selection Day. The Frogs then beat Ole Miss 42–3 in the Peach Bowl, finished 12–1 and ended up third in both major polls.

I want to remember that 4–8 season right alongside the Peach Bowl. Patterson had built a program that won in the Mountain West, and he had to figure out how to win all over again in the Big 12. That turnaround belongs in his legacy . So does what he gave the people around him. When Boschini and Del Conte talked about where TCU could go, Patterson’s teams gave everyone something they could point to on Saturdays.

Back to the Carter

When I look at those triangles now, I keep coming back to the handoffs. Tucker helped start the search. Hyman hired Fran and later promoted his coordinator. Ferrari was there when the trustees put money behind the plan. Morrison got donors behind facilities Del Conte could build on. Boschini helped get TCU into the Big 12, and Patterson’s teams showed what the Horned Frogs could do once they got there.

TCU’s leadership triangles from 2017 through the 2026 coaching search, spanning the end of Gary Patterson’s tenure and the Sonny Dykes years. | KillerFrogs.com

Now Boschini is back as chancellor, and Mike Buddie is making his first head football coaching hire at TCU. Buddie fired Sonny Dykes on Nov. 22, a day after the 38–17 home loss to Utah. Dykes finished 41–23. Andy Avalos coached the finale, a 48–27 loss at Texas Tech that left the Frogs 5–7.

TCU is a destination now. That’s what those years bought us. And when Buddie wrote that the next coach had to “win back our fans,” I thought about those handwritten notes asking people to buy season tickets in 1994. Back then, TCU was asking Fort Worth to give the Horned Frogs a chance. Now there’s a whole generation of fans who know what Saturdays at the Carter can feel like.

In Part 2, I want to look at what changed once TCU got here, and what it takes to keep winning when the job itself keeps changing.

What do you remember about those years, and what should TCU look for in its next coach? On the KillerFrogs forum, name your candidates or discuss Andy Avalos. For more TCU coverage, follow KillerFrogs on X