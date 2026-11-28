The Horned Frogs came out with plenty of energy in their first game since parting ways with Sonny Dykes. With interim head coach Andy Avalos at the helm, TCU led 10–0 after one quarter. Then Texas Tech scored 27 unanswered in the second, capped by a 79-yard punt return. The Red Raiders never looked back, winning 48–27 and clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

TCU fell to 5–7 on the season and 3–6 in the Big 12. The Frogs will have many questions to answer and problems to address before next season, including who their next head coach will be.

However, before addressing any of the offseason issues, let's discuss what went well and what went poorly in this game. Here's how each unit graded out against Texas Tech.

TCU Offense Grades vs. Texas Tech

Quarterback: B

Not going to lie, TCU may have found its guy for the future. I have loved what I’ve seen from Adam Schobel, and even in a loss, he never gave up. He played with energy and grit, and I respect that. In his second career start, Schobel went 24-of-37 for 218 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. He also ran 18 times for 58 yards. He lost a fumble on a sack, and two of his touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter with Tech already up 48–13. Even with that context, I thought it was one of the best quarterback performances we’ve seen from TCU all season. More on Schobel’s future at TCU.

Adam Schobel carries the ball behind his blockers as TCU visits Texas Tech on Nov. 26, 2026, in Lubbock, Texas. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

Running Backs: A

With the running back room pretty banged up, it was impressive to see this group do what it did. Major Everhart, listed as a wide receiver, stepped in at running back and went for a career-high 138 yards on just 14 carries. His 49-yard run in the fourth quarter was TCU’s longest of the season. It’s a shame we’re only now seeing what Everhart can do in this role, because that style of running could have helped the Frogs all year.

Wide Receivers: B

While the production has been miles better, I think this was one of the best performances of the year for the Horned Frogs' receivers. They were able to spread the love across several receivers, and they all had an impact. They also were finally able to find the end zone and capitalize on opportunities. It wasn't the high-yardage games we are used to, but they played well and rallied behind Adam Schobel. Jacobe Hayes led the way in this one with four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown, while Ed Small had nine receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, a solid showing for this group.

Tight Ends: D

The Frogs were without Kari Ashley, and it showed. Mason Peterson accounted for all three tight end catches, totaling 29 yards, while Ka’Morreun Pimpton didn’t have a catch. I expected more from this group, and it was a disappointing step back.

Offensive Line: B

I have been so hard on this group all season long, and they deserve a lot of credit for the improvement in this game. They helped TCU rush for 245 yards and allowed Schobel to be sacked only twice against a solid Texas Tech defensive front. There were a few inconsistent stretches, but this group did a much better job of helping the Frogs generate offense.

Overall Offense Grade: B

It may not seem like it given the final score, but the Horned Frogs put up 27 points and 463 total yards against a really good Texas Tech team. Schobel gave them a spark, and Everhart had a breakout game. The two lost fumbles gave Tech 10 points, and 14 of TCU’s 27 points came in the fourth quarter. There’s still plenty to clean up, but I saw enough to call it an encouraging step for a group that has struggled all season. Read our Texas Tech takeaways.

TCU Defense Grades vs. Texas Tech

Defensive Line: C+

This group did a solid job limiting Texas Tech’s rushing attack, allowing just 87 yards on 24 carries. TCU sacked Tommy Castellanos twice, but the defensive front didn’t get consistent pressure. Castellanos looked far too comfortable throwing the football, and it hurt the Frogs.

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Linebackers: C

This group had one of its least productive games of the season, and it was very much an up-and-down day for them. While Texas Tech did not find much success running between the tackles, the linebackers struggled to contain Castellanos and limit the explosive plays. There were just way too many opportunities for Texas Tech to move the football downfield with ease, which is something we have not seen much of this season.

Secondary: D

For the second straight game, this group struggled. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Texas Tech’s receivers burned the Frogs. Tommy Castellanos went 20-of-25 for 374 yards and three touchdowns, and Tech finished with 372 team passing yards. Malcolm Simmons and J’Koby Williams combined for 210 receiving yards and two touchdowns. TCU needed much better communication from this group. I saw far too many missed assignments.

Overall Defense Grade: C+

Overall, this was a major disappointment from a group that has been tough as nails all season long. After holding teams in check throughout the season, the Frogs struggled to hold back this Red Raider offense. It was a tough way to finish the season, and this group will have plenty to address heading into the offseason. However, this performance should not define the season that Andy Avalos and his crew had.

TCU Special Teams Grades vs. Texas Tech

Kicking: A

Kyle Lemmermann did his job. He hit field goals from 33 and 32 yards and made all three extra points. It was his second game this season with multiple made field goals, and he took advantage of every opportunity.

Punting: B+

John Hoyet Chance has been great all season, and he averaged 47.4 yards on five punts for 237 yards. The big blemish was Malcolm Simmons’ 79-yard touchdown return just before halftime. I still thought Chance held up his end for most of the night.

Returners: C

This group hasn’t generated much yardage this season, and that was the case again. Jacobe Hayes returned one kickoff for 15 yards, and Ed Small’s one punt return went for no gain.

Overall Special Teams Grade: D

This was one of TCU’s worst special teams performances of the season. Sam Haley recovered a muffed punt to set up TCU’s first field goal, and Lemmermann made every kick. But Malcolm Simmons’ 79-yard punt return touchdown capped a 27-point second quarter for Tech and changed how the rest of the game felt. The good moments couldn’t outweigh that one.

TCU Coaching Grade vs. Texas Tech (B+)

Look, Andy Avalos did all he could with the cards he was dealt. He had pretty much three days of preparation with the guys after Sonny Dykes was fired, and that is not a lot of time for a team that was already down after the season it had been through. I think he did a good job rallying the team and improving in a few areas. I really like Avalos' energy and drive, and I think he did all he could with the short amount of time he had. While the result wasn't what anyone wanted, I don't think you can put much of this loss on him. Overall, I was impressed with how he handled the situation and got this team ready to compete.

TCU’s Overall Grade vs. Texas Tech (C−)

The Frogs showed some life and encouraging moments, especially with their young quarterback, but the overall performance fell flat and led to their season coming to an end. The defense struggled to hold back Texas Tech, and the team was far too inconsistent. However, considering the coaching change and the circumstances surrounding this game, there were many positives to take away, and fans must give this team some grace. It was a disappointing end to a difficult season, but there are plenty of pieces to build around heading into the offseason. The Frogs now get an early jump on preparing for what's next.

Stay Connected

Which grade would you change after the finale? Keep up with TCU’s coaching search and offseason here, and tell us how you graded the Frogs on the KillerFrogs Forum.