TCU Has to Win the Bye Week Before Baylor

There are teams that reach an open date feeling pretty good about themselves, using the extra time to rest, self-scout and maybe add a wrinkle or two before the season resumes. The Horned Frogs aren’t one of those teams. They’ve arrived at this particular pause looking like a group that needs somebody to unplug the router, count to 10 and hope everything works properly when it turns back on.

At 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12, TCU has more to address than a few loose connections.

The defense deserves credit for how hard it fought against BYU, keeping TCU alive in a game that easily could’ve gotten nasty much earlier. Holding the Cougars to 216 total yards gave the Frogs a chance. That effort still wasn’t enough, though, because the offense once again offered too little in return. The side of the ball that was supposed to carry this team has instead become the thing dragging it underwater.

Through three games against Power Four competition, TCU has scored three touchdowns.

Three.

One against North Carolina. One against UCF. One against BYU.

Yikes. No good, hombre.

That’s how the Horned Frogs enter the bye week, and it’s why the work done before the next kickoff might be every bit as important as an actual game.

TCU Needs to Decide What It Wants to Be

Winning the bye requires honesty.

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TCU needs to look at what’s happened over its first five games and resist the temptation to convince itself that everything is one small adjustment away from being fine. The offense hasn’t been fine. It’s been completely inept for long stretches, and the problems have become too consistent to dismiss as bad luck, a difficult matchup or one weird day at the office.

Gordon Sammis was brought in to help fix this operation as TCU’s new offensive play caller. Instead, TCU has reached October with an offense that still struggles to find an identity against Power Four competition. Sonny Dykes deserves his share of that blame, too. He built his reputation on offense, and it’s difficult to separate the head coach from a unit performing this poorly when that side of the ball is supposed to be his specialty.

Again: three touchdowns in three games against Power Four teams.

There are only so many different ways to explain that number before the conversation has to move from explanation to change.

The Bye Week Is Where the Hard Decisions Have to Happen

What those changes actually look like is anybody’s guess.

Perhaps the answer is a change in play-calling responsibilities. Maybe it’s a switch at the quarterback position. There’s a possibility that an overhaul of the offensive approach could do the trick, as well. Heck, there’s even a chance the answer is something nobody outside the building has thought of yet.

Those are possibilities, not reported plans. The point is that the staff has to consider what would actually make this offense function better.

That uncertainty is fine. Fans aren’t paid to build game plans, and writers don’t sit in the meeting rooms where coaches put them together. The people inside the building should know much more than the rest of us about what’s actually broken.

They just can’t leave the bye week pretending nothing is.

There’s a tendency in football to treat continuity as inherently virtuous. Coaches don’t want to panic. They don’t want to overreact to a bad game or abandon something they spent an entire offseason building because a few Saturdays went poorly. Of course, that instinct makes sense until continuity becomes stubbornness.

TCU has reached the point where maintaining the status quo would be its own decision, and maybe the most consequential one the staff makes all season.

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) runs with the ball against BYU Cougars linebacker Cade Uluave (4) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be a bad call.

Baylor Changes the Stakes

The timing makes all of this more urgent because TCU comes out of the bye and goes straight into Baylor on Oct. 17 in Waco. The rivalry already feels much bigger than bragging rights, and Baylor’s win over Arizona State offered a look at the challenge ahead.

If the Horned Frogs use this week to make real changes, then go into Waco and win, the mood around the program could shift almost immediately.

If the same problems follow them there and another loss follows, the pressure on the coaching staff will grow. Frustration could eventually turn into something much more dangerous: apathy.

Some would say that’s worse than anger.

Stay Connected

Follow TCU Horned Frogs On SI for more TCU coverage, join the conversation on the KillerFrogs message boards, and follow KillerFrogs on X, Facebook and Instagram. Visit KillerFrogs.com to sign up for The Weekly Croak newsletter.