TCU Football: Dykes, Eleven Players Named To Dave Campbell’s All-Texas College Teams

The postseason accolades continue for the TCU Horned Frogs football team. On Wednesday, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football announced their 2022 All-Texas College Teams.

Head Coach Sonny Dykes was named Coach of the Year. In addition, 11 different players received honors from the publication that covers all levels of football across Texas. Dykes edged out UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, the 2021 recipient.

The All-Texas College teams must include at least one player from each of the 12 FBS programs in the state of Texas. An undefeated regular season, a goal-line opportunity in the Big 12 Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoffs were enough for TCU players to top the list. Eleven Horned Frogs made the All-Texas Teams.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan was named the Offensive Player of the Year. He also received the Best Quarterback award. Jaylan Ford (Texas) was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Richard Reese (Baylor) was named Offensive Freshman of the Year, and Bryce Anderson (Texas A&M) was named Defensive Freshman of the Year.

TCU’s Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson was named Best Defensive Back, and Derius Davis was named Best Special Teams. Position winners from other schools include Bijan Robinson, best running back (Texas); Nathaniel Daniel, best wide receiver (Houston); Jacob Gall, best offensive lineman (Baylor); Ford, best linebacker (Texas), and Tyree Wilson, best defensive lineman (Texas Tech),

Making the First Team were running back Kendre Miller, offensive lineman Steve Avila, linebacker Dee Winters, defensive back Hodges-Tomlinson, defensive back Josh Newton, and special teams returner Davis. The Second Team included wide receiver Quentin Johnston, offensive lineman Alan Ali, defensive back Bud Clark, and kicker Griffin Kell.

No. 3 TCU (12-1) will face second-ranked Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinals in Glendale, Arizona, on December 31.

