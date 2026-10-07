The TCU Target Who Keeps Showing Up When the Offense Needs Him

Ashley has been one of the focal points of TCU’s offense. The Marietta, Georgia, native leads the Horned Frogs in receiving touchdowns this season, making his opportunities count even as the offense struggles to find consistency.

In an offense with several explosive weapons, Ashley has made a case as one of its most reliable targets.

Dissecting Ashley’s Performance Against BYU

Entering Saturday’s game, TCU needed more consistency from its offense. Instead, a rough start for both teams produced a scoreless first quarter. The Frogs then fell behind after a Jaden Craig interception set up BYU’s first touchdown.

Enter Kari Ashley.

Facing third-and-5 and trying to avoid a second consecutive three-and-out, Craig found Ashley for a 30-yard gain.

With the ball on the left hash, the Frogs showed a heavy package with two tight ends on the left side. Ka’Morreun Pimpton aligned inside, while Ashley lined up at wingback.

TCU ran a mesh concept, with Pimpton and wide receiver Jordan Dwyer crossing underneath. Dwyer began in the right slot. Those crossing routes helped stretch BYU’s zone coverage, leaving space for Ashley to settle in the middle of the field.

Craig found Ashley beyond the first-down marker, but Ashley turned the conversion into a much bigger play. A safety overcommitted, and Ashley took advantage, spinning into the open field and reaching BYU territory.

The play helped get Ashley involved. Later on the same drive, Craig found him for another first down. This time, TCU used a pistol formation and brought Ashley into his route from the backfield.

On the final play of the drive, Ashley returned to the wingback position, with Pimpton off the field. Ashley ran a short wheel route, getting behind the linebackers for a 13-yard touchdown.

Three different plays. Three different formations.

That versatility showed up again in the fourth quarter. Ashley came down with a tipped pass intended for wide receiver Ed Small, then added another catch and run on second-and-16. TCU used him in different alignments on those plays, including the slot and a hybrid slot/wingback role.

Ashley was like a queen on a chessboard: TCU could move him around and ask the defense to account for him from almost anywhere.

His performance came against one of the conference’s strongest teams. See where the Cougars stand in our Big 12 power rankings after Week 5.

Where Is Ashley Most Dangerous?

Looking back at Ashley’s three previous touchdowns offers another view of how TCU has created opportunities for him.

TCU tight end Kari Ashley (81) breaks into the open field during the Horned Frogs’ 31-7 victory over Arkansas State. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

Against Grambling, Ashley lined up at wingback and motioned from right to left. Craig took the snap as Ashley crossed behind the center.

Ashley then ran a wheel route and found himself wide open for a 29-yard touchdown.

Later against Grambling, TCU used a similar concept to the one that produced Ashley’s touchdown against BYU. From the wingback position, he ran a short wheel route and found the end zone again.

Against Arkansas State, Ashley aligned as the X receiver and ran a stop-and-go route over the middle for another 29-yard score.

The common thread is his versatility. TCU has moved Ashley between tight end, wingback and wide receiver, finding ways to involve him from different parts of the formation.

With four receiving touchdowns, he has been one of the Frogs’ most productive scoring threats. His value also extends beyond the end zone. Against BYU, he showed how his route running and ability to gain yards after the catch can help an offense stay on the field.

Nate Cross gave TCU’s tight ends an A+ for their performance against the Cougars. See how the other position groups fared in TCU’s report card against BYU.

Where Does TCU’s Offense Go From Here?

Entering its second bye week, TCU has offensive issues to address before facing Baylor on October 17 in Waco.

The Bears have won four straight games, most recently defeating Arizona State 55-19 in Tempe. Arizona State struggled to establish its passing game early, and those problems continued as Baylor pulled away.

For the Frogs, one adjustment worth considering is getting the ball out of Jaden Craig’s hands more quickly. That requires protection, timing and routes that give the quarterback an available target before pressure arrives.

Ashley can be part of that answer.

Quick routes can give him opportunities to make plays after the catch, while moving him around the formation can help TCU create favorable matchups. His performance against BYU showed the benefit of using him in several roles rather than asking him to attack the defense from the same alignment every time.

Jason Phillips breaks down the challenge ahead in his Baylor film review before the I-35 Revivalry.

Ashley alone cannot fix TCU’s offense. The Frogs still need better protection, a more effective running game and fewer wasted possessions. But his work against BYU gives them something concrete to build on during the bye week. Before heading to Waco, TCU needs to turn those productive moments into sustained drives, and keeping Ashley involved should be part of that plan.

What Should TCU Prioritize During the Bye Week?

What concerns you most about TCU’s offense, and which problem should the Frogs address first?

Tight End Kari Ashley scored TCU's only touchdown on a 13-yard reception. He has three of the top four receiving days by a TCU tight end in at least the last 32 years | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

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