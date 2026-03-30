TCU Football Observations From Spring Practice Number 4

After going through the first three spring practices of the year, the TCU Horned Frogs have turned the page and are onto week two of their ramp-up, having completed their fourth practice of the season now.

As intensity ramps up, so too does the quality of reps, including in the passing game. As new quarterback Jaiden Craig assimilates with the team, connections grow stronger, especially with the tight end group.

After speaking with TE's coach, Mitch Kirsch, and potential breakout star Ka'Morreun Pimpton, today's thoughts and observations focus on that, as well as other things that caught my eye from Monday morning practice.

Be Yourself

TCU Horned Frogs tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton (88) makes the touchdown catch in front of Baylor Bears safety Kendrick Simpkins (16) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

For the Horned Frogs, there will be a host of new faces on the offense. Replacing production from last season in the receiver room, the running back room, and at the quarterback position will leave a lot of question marks. Perhaps no other room has a bigger task answering that question, though, than the tight end room.

Not only did they lose both of their top players, including DJ Rogers, but they also lost Chase Curtis, who was named a captain last season. Production-wise, it's a massive hit as well. Of the 522 receiving yards in the tight end room last season, only six percent of that is returning. Pimpton, who had just one catch for three yards and a touchdown, seems primed to fill the role this season, though, and take that next step.

"Coach Mitch, since I got here, he's really been the person to really bring me along. He just kind of told me, just be me, and that was the biggest thing for me," Pimpton told me. "I want to go to a place where I can just be myself, and kind of just play football."

That outlook has helped, and with a new approach to recovery, Pimpton has emphasized it, and with belief in himself, he's already shown early strides during camp. Through just four days, he's been an early favorite target for Craig, finding him often in short-yardage situations. Rightfully so as well, he stands at a towering 6-foot-7, has an 84-inch wingspan, and can corral almost anything thrown at him.

"He's a big target, he's hard to overthrow," TE coach Kirsch said about Pimpton. "The thing with him has just been getting him to be a real student of the game, and I think he's taken that stride. He's started to understand coverage pre and post snap, understanding where there are gonna be holes in the defense."

That part is evident so far this spring. Pimpton is able to sit on a route, and allow Craig to roll out, finding him in situations and trusting one another to reel in the throw. For the position group, though, Pimpton isn't the only one standing out either, as Kari Ashley has been impressive as well.

While not as large a frame as his teammate, Ashley made two impressive grabs during practice, coming down with both of them for touchdowns. One of them, a leaping grab, showed his impressive vertical and strong hands, and while slightly undersized compared to the rest of the room, he could be a nightmare mismatch for opposing defenses.

With Lafayette Kaiuway and freshman Braden Bach also in the group, they're deep, and a great combination of speed and strength, proving versatility to be a strong suit this year. While the rest of the skill positions continue to grow and sort themselves out, the tight end group could finally take the leap in production that Frog fans have been looking for.

Who/What Impressed Me From Day Four

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes watches from the sidelines against the Southern California Trojans in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As always, I will preface this with: These are observations, and are not meant to be taken as the overall characteristics that will define a play, just simply what happened during the third spring practice of the year.

Receivers had clean routes today, primarily Jakobe Hayes and Terry Shelton. Both ran crisp routes, and Shelton seems to be getting better as each practice continues.

During team portions and 7-on-7 competition, Craig had good decision-making. He's very cautious with the ball, but will rip it when he feels an opportunity is there.

Another thing with Craig is that he throws really well on the run. Good, natural body movements and mechanics to get good power on his throws while moving. He looks comfortable doing that.

Shelton will be a great end-zone fade option for the Frogs. He works nicely in extension, jumps well, and does a good job of putting his hands up late. He could be the Eric McAlister of this upcoming season.

With just four practices in the book and a month still to go, things will continue to change, and nothing will be final based on what is shown during these few practices. As always, check back out here for more observations and thoughts after practices (to read practice one, two, or three), and if you have any questions or thoughts of your own, feel free to tag me or message me on X at @Jdandress11.