TCU’s Season Average Hides the Bigger Problem

On paper, TCU’s offense looks alright. A 405.4-yard-per-game average suggests a team is moving the ball with decent consistency, the sort of production you would expect to translate into points and wins.

But a season average is an incomplete gauge. It blends every game into one number, which means strong performances against non-Power 4 opponents can cover for a couple of bad games. It does not tell you when the yards came, who they came against or whether they turned into anything.

The 405.4 describes the offense TCU has shown across the schedule so far.

It does not describe TCU’s offense during conference play, and that is where the standings are decided.

Those problems were evident in TCU’s position-by-position report card after the BYU loss.

What Changes Against Big 12 Defenses

Two numbers tell the second story. In its two conference losses, TCU scored 23 total points, or 11.5 per game. Alongside the full-season yardage average, that scoring output shows how little the offense has converted its production into points against Big 12 opponents.

The rushing numbers explain part of why. TCU ran for 33 yards against UCF and 72 against BYU. That is 105 combined, or 52.5 per game.

An offense averaging more than 400 yards across the full schedule has struggled to produce either points or rushing yards in the games that count toward the conference standings.

Sacks Complicate TCU’s Rushing Numbers

One warning applies before reading too much into those totals. In college football, sack yardage counts against a team’s rushing total, unlike in the NFL. A quarterback dropped for a loss is subtracted from the ground game even though no handoff ever happened.

So the 33 yards at UCF and the 72 against BYU do not fully measure how well the running backs performed.

They also reflect passing plays that collapsed. Removing sack losses would raise those rushing totals, but it would not erase the negative plays that put TCU behind the chains.

That distinction matters. The issue may extend beyond the running backs and their blocking to pass protection or a play-calling approach that leaves Jaden Craig exposed.

The recurring breakdowns also raise a familiar question about execution and accountability in TCU’s offense.

Either way, the pattern holds. TCU has struggled to establish consistent production on the ground in conference play, and the yardage generated elsewhere has not translated into enough points.

TCU edge rusher Koron Hayward (16) helps bring down a BYU ball carrier during the Horned Frogs’ game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

The season average benefits from games in which the offense functioned against non-Power 4 opponents. The conference losses reveal how much harder it has been to sustain that production against Big 12 defenses.

What TCU Must Fix Before Baylor

TCU has averaged just 11.5 points across its first two Big 12 games.

With a bye week before Baylor, the Frogs must answer one question: Can the offensive line and scheme create a running game that holds up against conference defenses while giving Craig enough protection to operate?

Baylor’s win over Arizona State offered a preview of the challenge awaiting TCU in Waco.

The 405.4 shows that TCU is capable of moving the ball. The 23 points show that moving the ball is not enough. The 105 rushing yards, including sack losses, point toward problems in both the ground game and protection.

If TCU comes out of the bye with an offense that can sustain drives for four quarters, these conference losses could become a stretch the Frogs moved past. If the same breakdowns continue, the season average will keep looking better than the results.

The bye week gives TCU time to address both the running game and the protection problems that have stalled its offense. Baylor will provide the next test. The Frogs do not need another respectable yardage total with little to show for it. They need sustained drives, fewer negative plays and points when opportunities arrive. What happens in Waco will tell us more about this offense than its season average can.

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