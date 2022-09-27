TCU Football: Duggan To Start; Morris To Play

The TCU Horned Frogs are off to their first 3-0 start since 2017, when head coach Sonny Dykes was an offensive analyst. Now, in his first year as the leader of the Frogs, Dykes has TCU as the only undefeated FBS team left in the state of Texas. And he has quarterback in Max Duggan who has a passer's efficiency rating of 216.03 - the highest in the nation.

This week, TCU will host No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m. The Frogs are looking for their first win over the Sooners since 2014.

Dykes joins elite company, as he becomes the first TCU coach to start his tenure with three straight wins, since Francis Schmidt in 1929. That 1929 Horned Frog team finished with an unbeaten record of 9-0-1.

The Frogs head coach was honest with media this morning as he went on to discuss how there are virtually no "lay-ups" throughout the rest of TCU's remaining schedule. He is 100 percent right. Over the next three weeks, TCU will host No. 18 Oklahoma, go on the road to play an unbeaten 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks team (receiving votes), and then come back home to host an unbeaten No. 9 Oklahoma State squad.

Transfer linebacker Johnny Hodges is among a TCU defensive squad that features eight transfer students. Hodges was impressed by the turnout this past Saturday at SMU and he believes Saturday's matchup will be a packed home crowd. Hodges had 50 total tackles as a member of Navy football last season and he has accumulated 15 total tackles and a sack, already on the young TCU season.

"Oklahoma is coming for blood following their loss, we have to be ready for a fight, we're definitely going to come out and match their energy," said Hodges.

Senior running back Emari Demercado rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns versus SMU last weekend. Junior running back Kendre Miller had 142 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts versus SMU as well.

When asked about sharing the backfield with Miller, Demercado welcomed the duo threat.

"We're really expanding our rushing game this season and sticking with the ground game and it seems to be working. We are the perfect compliment to each other," said Demercado.

Dykes commented that quarterback Chandler Morris will suit up on Saturday and be active. While the plan is for Duggan to remain the starter, Dykes didn't shy away from the fact that they might use both quarterbacks.

Dykes wrapped up the presser by addressing what the TCU fans, students, and community have meant so far to his family. He welcomed students to free coffee in the student union on Monday morning, as an appreciation to the many students, who made the trip to watch the Frogs beat SMU in Dallas.

"There is a real community feel, that is the cool thing of being at TCU. My first go around 2017 I really just sat in back, kept my mouth shut and did my job. So, now, in my first year in charge, you get a sense of how good TCU is on customer service. They really take care of their students, alumni, and fans. It makes people want to give back to their school. It was fun to be around the students, they’re an excitable bunch.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the All Sooners site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.