TCU's coaching search is already creating questions about the future of its 2027 recruiting class.

Following the dismissal of head coach Sonny Dykes on Nov. 22, two of the Horned Frogs' commitments, edge rusher Drake Carroll and athlete Kobe Haynes, have publicly addressed their status with the program, signaling that their recruiting decisions could be affected by the coaching change.

Mike Buddie named defensive coordinator Andy Avalos interim head coach for the regular-season finale while TCU searches for Sonny Dykes’ replacement.

Where Drake Carroll Stands With TCU

Carroll, a defensive end from Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, initially indicated that his commitment to TCU remained firm despite the uncertainty.

Carroll publicly stated that he was still 100% committed to the Horned Frogs but was open to exploring his options following the coaching changes. He later deleted the post.

The 6-foot-5 edge rusher committed to TCU in April and previously announced in June that he had decided to shut down his recruitment following an official visit and discussions with his family.

Carroll recorded 50 tackles and seven sacks during his junior season, according to ESPN. He also developed a strong relationship with Avalos, who played an important role in his recruitment.

With Avalos now serving as interim head coach, his future role within the program could become an important factor in Carroll's decision.

Kobe Haynes Reopens His Recruitment

Kobe Haynes, a versatile athlete from Whitney High School, posted that he remained committed to TCU but had reopened his recruitment, giving other programs a chance to pursue him.

The 2027 prospect originally selected TCU in June after considering Baylor, Kansas and Stanford. The Horned Frogs made him a priority throughout the recruiting process, with offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis and position coach Malcolm Kelly playing significant roles in securing his commitment.

Haynes totaled 3,592 all-purpose yards and 45 touchdowns during his junior season, primarily playing quarterback. He is projected to transition to wide receiver at the collegiate level.

Haynes made multiple visits to Fort Worth during the fall.

What TCU Has in Its 2027 Recruiting Class

On3 lists 20 high school commitments in TCU’s 2027 class. Its publicly listed snapshot was last updated Nov. 13, before the coaching change.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The class ranked 62nd nationally and 13th in the Big 12 in On3's latest listed rankings.

Beyond Carroll and Haynes, the Horned Frogs have several other notable commitments, including four-star cornerback Daniel Yebit, safety Rontrae Carter and quarterback Brice McCurdy.

Yebit is particularly important to the class as its highest-rated prospect. The Oklahoma native is a two-way athlete who projects as a defensive back at the next level.

According to ESPN, Yebit is also a potential late-cycle recruiting target for other Power Four programs after previously taking official visits to Iowa and Minnesota.

TCU coaches Sonny Dykes and Andy Avalos stand together on the sideline during the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

What the Next TCU Football Coach Needs to Retain

TCU’s coaching search will shape more than this recruiting class. The next head coach will also inherit a roster with several important personnel decisions ahead.

Retaining defensive talent could be among the biggest priorities. ESPN identified defensive end Koron Hayward, defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh and safety Jamel Johnson among the veteran players TCU will need to evaluate and potentially retain.

The offensive line also deserves attention, particularly with senior left tackle Ben Taylor-Whitfield approaching the end of his eligibility.

On the recruiting trail, Carroll’s decision matters for a class that needs help up front. Haynes presents a similar priority on offense. TCU recruited him to play receiver, but his production at quarterback shows why the Frogs valued his versatility.

What to Watch Before Early Signing Day

TCU's immediate recruiting priority is establishing communication with its current commitments and providing clarity about the program's direction.

The next head coach will need to rebuild relationships, put together a staff and explain how current commitments fit into the program’s plans.

Haynes said he reopened his recruitment while remaining committed. Carroll’s deleted post signaled he was willing to explore his options. For TCU, the immediate challenge is keeping both recruits in the conversation.

With the early signing period approaching, the Horned Frogs have limited time to stabilize their recruiting class.

The biggest question is no longer simply who TCU will hire as its next head coach. It is whether the program can hold onto the players who already chose to become Horned Frogs.

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