TCU Recruiting Connections Put Waco University on the Radar

TCU continues to strengthen its recruiting connections across Central Texas, and Waco University High School is one program that could provide the Horned Frogs with an opportunity to evaluate emerging talent close to home.

TCU Builds a Connection With Waco University

Waco University athletic coordinator and head football coach Charles Foster said TCU has visited the school's campus and established a positive relationship with the coaching staff. While the Horned Frogs have not attended a University game this season, Foster said the conversations and campus visits have helped build a connection between the two programs.

"TCU has been by our campus, and we've built a great relationship with their staff," Foster said. "They've shown genuine interest in our program, and we appreciate them taking the time to get to know our athletes."

That relationship could become important as TCU continues evaluating high school talent throughout Texas. Having access to programs in Central Texas gives college coaching staffs another opportunity to identify athletes who could develop into future college contributors.

Waco University Prospects Drawing College Attention

One of University's most prominent prospects is Davontrae Kirkland, who has already committed to Baylor. Foster identified Kirkland as the player who has received the most recruiting attention among the school's athletes, pointing to his athletic ability, academic performance and leadership.

"He's a tremendous athlete, an outstanding student, and someone who represents everything we want our program to stand for," Foster said.

Kirkland has helped establish a standard for the program alongside Ro Enriquez, who is committed to Texas Southern. Foster identified both players as two of University's biggest standouts this season.

Enriquez has also played an important role in setting the tone for the team through his work ethic, leadership and commitment to improvement. Foster said the two committed athletes have provided examples for younger players to follow as they continue developing at the varsity level.

Khylen Estelle and LaQuan Hughes are two additional University athletes receiving attention from college programs, according to Foster.

The school's recruiting activity has increased in recent months. Foster said more than 50 colleges visited University during the spring, reflecting the growing interest in the program and its student-athletes.

University has also taken steps to make its athletes more visible to college recruiters through its social media recruiting platform, @RecruitTheU on X. The platform gives the coaching staff another avenue to promote players and share information about their development and recruiting opportunities.

Foster said several players have gained interest from college programs, and the coaching staff continues working to ensure all its student-athletes receive opportunities to be evaluated.

What Foster Wants College Recruiters to See

When discussing what separates a high school prospect who is ready for the next level, Foster said recruiting goes beyond physical talent and production on Friday nights.

Character, discipline, academics, work ethic and coachability are among the qualities he believes college programs prioritize when evaluating players.

"College coaches want guys they can trust both on and off the field," Foster said.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

For University, the goal is to continue developing athletes who can meet those expectations while building a competitive program.

The team has experienced its share of ups and downs this season, but Foster said the players' ability to respond to adversity has stood out. He pointed to the group's athleticism, toughness and competitiveness as its biggest strengths, particularly when the team plays with discipline and stays connected.

"We've had our ups and downs, but I'm proud of how our guys have continued to compete through adversity," Foster said. "What stands out most is their resilience and willingness to keep fighting regardless of the circumstances."

The development of younger players has also been an encouraging part of the season. Foster said several underclassmen have stepped into bigger roles, with their confidence growing as they adjust to the demands of varsity football.

That development could be important as University looks to build consistency and continue producing college-level talent.

For TCU, the relationship with University represents another opportunity to maintain connections within a region that continues to produce football prospects. Foster said having a program like TCU nearby is valuable for high school athletes because it provides exposure to a higher level of college football and creates opportunities beyond high school.

"It's huge," Foster said. "Having a program like TCU nearby gives our athletes exposure to high-level college football."

While TCU has not attended a University game this season, the campus visits and relationship between the coaching staffs provide a foundation for continued communication. Whether that interest eventually develops into additional recruiting opportunities remains to be seen.

Building Opportunities Beyond High School

The future starts NOW ‼️



Great first couple of days with our freshman class. Excited to watch these young men grow, compete, and build the foundation for what’s ahead‼️#ForTheSouth | #ItsAllAboutTheU #Entry | #FN5GL | @TMobile pic.twitter.com/f0jMSqdskF — Waco University Football (@WacoUFootball) August 4, 2026

Beyond football and recruiting, Foster's vision for University extends across the athletic department. As both athletic coordinator and head coach, he wants to establish a culture centered on accountability, discipline, hard work and doing things the right way.

For Foster, the responsibility of coaching goes beyond preparing players for competition. He wants his coaches and athletes to understand the importance of developing young men who are prepared for life after high school.

"Winning is important, but the positive impact we make on our student-athletes and preparing them for life beyond sports will always be the ultimate goal," Foster said.

As TCU continues evaluating talent throughout Texas, University is a program worth monitoring. With Kirkland, Enriquez, Estelle and Hughes among the athletes attracting college interest, Foster believes the foundation is in place to continue building opportunities for his players at the next level.

More TCU Football Recruiting Coverage

Stay Connected

Get the latest TCU news, recruiting updates and exclusive interviews from TCU On SI and KillerFrogs.com. Join the conversation on the KillerFrogs fan forum, and subscribe to The Weekly Croak through KillerFrogs.com.