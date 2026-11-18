Dear Utah,

Just as luck would have it, we have arguably the toughest remaining schedule in college football.

We get you. Then Texas Tech.

The top two teams in the Big 12. And we have to beat ONE of you to get to six wins and go bowling.

Tuesday night’s CFP rankings came out. You’re still No. 2. Tech is still No. 12.

Well, isn’t that special.

Our Big 12 power rankings have you two at the top, too. So everybody agrees. This should be fun.

Every dang game we’ve lost this season has been by one score. Every. Single. One.

Five losses. And in every one of them, we’ve had something to replay in our heads for the next six days. Sometimes longer. I’m still not over Arizona.

If you missed that little adventure, Tom’s Midnite Madness column will catch you up. I’d rather not relive it again right now.

So here we are.

You with your perfect season. Us trying to get a sixth win.

At 8 p.m.

Our first look at the forecast had cold and possibly rain thrown in, because why wouldn’t it? It’s looking better now. Thank goodness. I was already trying to figure out how many layers I could fit under a rain jacket.

An 8 p.m. game is a commitment. By the time we get home, the dogs will think we’ve abandoned them.

But we’ll be there.

We Go Back a Little Further Than the Big 12

Before we get to Saturday, let’s take a little trip down memory lane.

Back before we were both in big-dog conferences. Back when we were in the Mountain West, having to explain to everybody else that, yes, we actually played pretty good football.

We shared some good games.

Some were more enjoyable than others.

In 2008, you beat us 13–10 in Salt Lake City. We missed opportunities, you scored late, and we went home sick about it.

That sounds painfully familiar.

Then you came to Fort Worth in 2009.

TCU 55. Utah 28.

Oh, that was a fun one.

The next year, we came to your place.

TCU 47. Utah 7.

Also fun. For us.

I’m guessing those aren’t the games y’all pull up when you’re feeling nostalgic. Fair enough. We have a few we don’t care to revisit, either.

But I loved those days. Not the part where we had to beg for respect. The games. The atmosphere. Knowing how much was riding on a Saturday against another team that was trying to prove the same thing we were.

We knew you were good. You knew we were good. Getting everybody else to admit it was the exhausting part.

Now look at us. In the same conference again, talking about CFP rankings.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

And somehow, we still have to stay up half the night to play each other.

About That Last Trip to Salt Lake

Our most recent visit deserves a mention, too.

October 19, 2024.

TCU 13. Utah 7.

Our first meeting as Big 12 members. We’ve only played once since you joined, so Saturday makes two.

We won the last one. Just putting that out there.

It wasn’t 55–28 or 47–7, but I’ll take 13–7 all day long. Especially this season. A one-score game that ends with us happy? Yes, please.

And I remember something else about that trip.

When we left, the floor of your stadium looked like a West Virginia parking lot after a game. A layer of Coors tallboy cans.

Y’all are a dry stadium?!

Impressive.

I have questions. Mostly about how all of those got in there.

I took a picture, by the way. This isn’t a story that’s gotten better with time. There’s photographic evidence.

TCU fans make note of Utah's dry stadium | KillerFrogs.com

Anyway, welcome back to Fort Worth. You haven’t played at the Carter since 2009, and we’ve won our last three meetings.

I’m sure your coaches have mentioned that.

We Need This One

We finally got another win Saturday. Beat Kansas State 20–10. Got back to 5–5.

It wasn’t perfect, but after this season, I wasn’t about to complain about a 10-point win. I would have happily taken one of those a few weeks earlier.

JD’s takeaways from the game explain why we keep talking about this defense. They’ve given us a chance over and over.

And Nate’s report card covers what still needs work. We know there’s a list. We’ve been watching.

But this team hasn’t quit. And I’m not quitting on them, either.

Yes, you’re undefeated. Yes, you’re No. 2. Yes, you have a whole lot riding on this game.

So do we.

It’s our last home game. Our seniors deserve a full Carter and a fan base that shows up for them. They shouldn’t have to look into the stands and wonder where everybody went because the season didn’t turn out the way we wanted.

And to be clear, we don’t want any favors from you.

I want us to finish drives. Protect the football. Field the kick. Make the tackle. Do the things we’ve watched slip away at the worst possible times.

I want to leave the Carter talking about a win instead of explaining how close we came to one.

You can understand that. We’ve both been around long enough to know nobody cares how close you were when they put the final score up.

So bring your perfect record to Fort Worth.

We’ll see what happens.

See y’all at 8.

Go Frogs!

KillerFrogs.com