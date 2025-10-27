Killer Frogs

TCU Kicker Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Nate McCashland's breakout performance against the Mountaineers earned him some hardware.

Seth Dowdle

Nate McCashland (99) prepares to kick a field goal against the West Virginia Mountaineers Oct. 25, 2025, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va. / TCU Athletics
Nate McCashland (99) prepares to kick a field goal against the West Virginia Mountaineers Oct. 25, 2025, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va. / TCU Athletics / TCU Athletics
In this story:

Following the TCU Horned Frogs' narrow 23-17 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers, kicker Nate McCashland was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

McCashland was thrown into the starting spot at place kicker after Kyle Lemmermann went down with an injury. He hadn’t had much opportunity to shine in previous weeks, as the Frogs hadn’t attempted a field goal since their win over Colorado on Oct. 4. But against West Virginia, he finally had his moment in the sun.

In front of a hostile Morgantown crowd, McCashland nailed three field goals from 35, 22, and 41 yards, the latter a career-long for the redshirt sophomore kicker from Lincoln, Nebraska.

Prior to arriving in Fort Worth in 2023, McCashland’s place-kicking experience was fairly limited. As a senior at Southeast High School, he made only four field goals but converted 98 of 101 PATs. After earning the starting role following Week 1, TCU sparingly utilized his kicking abilities, and when it did, McCashland missed. But since a 30-yard miss against Colorado, he’s been perfect. As a result, TCU has trusted him for more kicks, including the 41-yard field goal he made with 4:48 to go in the fourth quarter on Saturday night in Morgantown.

The Frogs Have Made a Statement in the Big 12 Weekly Awards

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs, TC
Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) rushes the line during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

McCashland’s accomplishments haven’t been the only recognition TCU has received from the Big 12. Last week, linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after recording 16 tackles in the Revivalry.

Eric McAlister’s incredible performance against SMU earned him a weekly honor as well, and Jamel Johnson was also recognized as a defensive player of the week that same week.

The Frogs' star quarterback Josh Hoover has also found himself on the list after the team's win against Colorado. Namdi Obiazor joined him on the defensive side that same week.

Needless to say, the Frogs have made their mark thanks to standout performances from the stars on their roster.

Week 9 Big 12 Weekly Honorees

  • Offensive Player of the Week: Byrd Ficklin, QB (Utah) and Conner Weigman, QB (Houston)
  • Defensive Player of the Week: Faletau Satuala, S (BYU) and Eddie Walls III, DL (Houston)
  • Special Teams Player of the Week: Nate McCashland, K (TCU) and J’Koby Williams, Returner (Texas Tech)
  • Freshman of the Week: Byrd Ficklin, QB (Utah)

What’s Next?

TCU will get an opportunity to rest and recuperate ahead of a difficult stretch that sees the team take on four of the top teams in the conference: Iowa State, BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati. To come out on top in those contests, the Frogs will need more standout performances from the stars on their roster.

 Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Seth Dowdle
SETH DOWDLE

Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.

Home/Football