TCU Kicker Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week
Following the TCU Horned Frogs' narrow 23-17 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers, kicker Nate McCashland was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
McCashland was thrown into the starting spot at place kicker after Kyle Lemmermann went down with an injury. He hadn’t had much opportunity to shine in previous weeks, as the Frogs hadn’t attempted a field goal since their win over Colorado on Oct. 4. But against West Virginia, he finally had his moment in the sun.
In front of a hostile Morgantown crowd, McCashland nailed three field goals from 35, 22, and 41 yards, the latter a career-long for the redshirt sophomore kicker from Lincoln, Nebraska.
Prior to arriving in Fort Worth in 2023, McCashland’s place-kicking experience was fairly limited. As a senior at Southeast High School, he made only four field goals but converted 98 of 101 PATs. After earning the starting role following Week 1, TCU sparingly utilized his kicking abilities, and when it did, McCashland missed. But since a 30-yard miss against Colorado, he’s been perfect. As a result, TCU has trusted him for more kicks, including the 41-yard field goal he made with 4:48 to go in the fourth quarter on Saturday night in Morgantown.
The Frogs Have Made a Statement in the Big 12 Weekly Awards
McCashland’s accomplishments haven’t been the only recognition TCU has received from the Big 12. Last week, linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after recording 16 tackles in the Revivalry.
Eric McAlister’s incredible performance against SMU earned him a weekly honor as well, and Jamel Johnson was also recognized as a defensive player of the week that same week.
The Frogs' star quarterback Josh Hoover has also found himself on the list after the team's win against Colorado. Namdi Obiazor joined him on the defensive side that same week.
Needless to say, the Frogs have made their mark thanks to standout performances from the stars on their roster.
Week 9 Big 12 Weekly Honorees
- Offensive Player of the Week: Byrd Ficklin, QB (Utah) and Conner Weigman, QB (Houston)
- Defensive Player of the Week: Faletau Satuala, S (BYU) and Eddie Walls III, DL (Houston)
- Special Teams Player of the Week: Nate McCashland, K (TCU) and J’Koby Williams, Returner (Texas Tech)
- Freshman of the Week: Byrd Ficklin, QB (Utah)
What’s Next?
TCU will get an opportunity to rest and recuperate ahead of a difficult stretch that sees the team take on four of the top teams in the conference: Iowa State, BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati. To come out on top in those contests, the Frogs will need more standout performances from the stars on their roster.