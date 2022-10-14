How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football Against Oklahoma State

Hello!

SI here, the man who knows nothing giving you everything TCU sports. And that means football, evidently. Regarding the TCU/Oklahoma State game, here is what you want to know:

Kickoff - 2:30 pm, Central Time

TV - ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, and Molly McGrath

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

And now the inexplicably obligatory narrative.

The battle of the titans is here. Two teams standing with undefeated records. OSU and us. Though, to be fair, I have nothing against Oklahoma State University except:

1 They're from Oklahoma

2 They don't seem to understand redundancies--ie., that Oklahoma is, in fact, a state

3 Relative to that basic lack of verbal comprehension, they purport to be a university

4 Their mascot sends out serious pedo vibes

Having said that, they evidently have a pretty good football team this year. But Horned Frog fans should have no fear, as one of my lawyer friends, The Ratigan, has provided me a spreadsheet--and this spreadsheet is serious stuff. Here is a guy who has watched over 4,000 movies, and when determining how good the latest Christopher Nolan project is, he places it alongside the other 3,999 titles to come up with a proper "score."

He is that exacting.

And though this stuff means nothing to me, it might mean something to some of you who find football stats to be something other than utterly incomprehensible. Here are some relevant statistics on offense:

Team Points Str: TCU 9.14; OSU 11.54

Total Offensive Plays: TCU 336; OSU 390

Total Yards: TCU 2,650; OSU 2,347

Total Yards Per Game: TCU 530; OSU 469

Completion Percentage: TCU 72.9%; OSU 61.6%

Net Passing Yards Per Game: TCU 299.80; OSU 310.80

Passing Touchdowns: TCU 14; OSU 14

Interceptions Thrown: TCU 1; OSU 3

Sacks Taken: TCU 8; OSU 6

Team Run Strength: TCU 33.1; OSU 14.6

Rushing Attempts: TCU 174; OSU 192

Rushing Yards: TCU 1,151; OSU 793

Yards Per Rush Attempt: TCU 6.6; OSU 4.1

Rushing Yards Per Game: TCU 230.2; OSU 158.6

Rushing Touchdowns: TCU 17; OSU 12

First Downs: TCU 116; OSU 132

Punts: TCU 17; OSU 28

FG: TCU 75%; OSU 100%

Penalties: TCU 25; OSU 21

Time of Possession: TCU 30:18:24; OSU 26:53:36

And now for some relevant stats regarding Defense:

Def Points Str: TCU -3.3; OSU -1.5

Def Total Yards: TCU 402.8; OSU 422.8

Completion Percentage: TCU 53.3%; OSU 58.9%

Defense Pass Yards: TCU 268.8; OSU 304.0

Defense Yards Per Pass: TCU 7.5; OSU 7.2

Defense Rushing Attempts: TCU 36.2; OSU 35.6

Defense Rush Yards: TCU 134.0; OSU 118.8

Defense Yards Per Rush: TCU 3.7; OSU 3.3

Interceptions Caught: TCU 5; OSU 4

Turnover Ratio: TCU 4; OSU 1

Sacks Made: TCU 2.0; OSU 3.2

TFL: TCU 5.2; OSU 10.2

Like I say, none of this makes a slap of sense to me; further, much of it seems entirely irrelevant, as for example what fraternity/sorority "rushing" could possibly have to do with football anything.

Having said that, Ratigan assures me that the stats indicate that though the two teams are well-matched, TCU has the slight edge.

As for me, I have predicted a TCU victory: 56-0.

Faith.

And those are my two cents, not worth a penny for your thoughts.

