TCU Football vs. Oklahoma State: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

Rinse and repeat. It's another battle of unbeaten, ranked teams. The No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) take on the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys back home at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed on ABC.

This is the third straight game for TCU facing a ranked opponent. The Frogs beat Oklahoma at home on October 1 then TCU is a 7.0-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?beat Kansas on the road last week. Winner of this game will have an edge for a trip the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington in December. Though, a lot of football is still to be played after Week 7.

TCU is a 4.0-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?

In Week 6, only one of writers, Nick, picked Kansas. Four of our writers are 5-0, like the Frogs, in their picks this season - Derek, Nate, Ryann, and Tyler. David came the closest last week with his prediction of TCU 38-30 (Final score was TCU 38 - Kansas 31).

Staff Predictions

We have added each writer's season records after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis (4-1) - TCU 45 - Oklahoma State 42

Brett Gibbons (4-1; one closest score)- Oklahoma State 48 - TCU 42

David Tucker (4-1; one closest score)- TCU 35 - Oklahoma State 31

Derek Lytle (5-0; one closest score)- TCU 51 - Oklahoma State 49 (his added prediction is it will take three overtimes!)

Ian Napetian (4-1)- TCU 45 - Oklahoma State 35

Nathan Cross (5-0; two closest scores)- TCU 56 - Oklahoma State 42

Nick Howard (3-2)-Oklahoma State 35 - TCU 32

Ryann Zeller (5-0)- TCU 42 - Oklahoma State 41

Tori Couch (4-1)- TCU 38 - Oklahoma State 35

Tyler Brown (5-0)- TCU 56 -Oklahoma State 0 (Bless his heart; he is our Sports Ignoramus. Though. how is he one of only four who are still perfect for the season?)

Zion Trammell (4-1)- TCU 38 - Oklahoma State 34

Previewing the Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:

First Look at Oklahoma State

Poll Watching - Frogs at No. 13; Pokes at No. 8

Listen to the Weekly KillerFrogs Podcast

Big 12 Matchups and Predictions - Week 7

Way Too Early Big 12 Bowl Predictions

Weekly Press Conference - Max Duggan Just Wants to Win

Odds and Point Spread for TCU vs. OSU

Best Games to Watch - Week 7

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 7

Know Your Foe - OSU Players to Know

TCU Depth Chart - Week 7

WATCH! KillerMinute: Who You Got? A Debate with a Cowboy

Dear OSU - Our Weekly Letter to that Week's Opponent



Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.