Skip to main content
TCU Football vs. Oklahoma State: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Football vs. Oklahoma State: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

The No. 13 Horned Frogs host the No. 8 Cowboys on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rinse and repeat. It's another battle of unbeaten, ranked teams. The No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) take on the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys back home at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed on ABC. 

This is the third straight game for TCU facing a ranked opponent. The Frogs beat Oklahoma at home on October 1 then TCU is a 7.0-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?beat Kansas on the road last week. Winner of this game will have an edge for a trip the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington in December. Though, a lot of football is still to be played after Week 7. 

TCU is a 4.0-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?

In Week 6, only one of writers, Nick,  picked Kansas. Four of our writers are 5-0, like the Frogs, in their picks this season - Derek, Nate, Ryann, and Tyler. David came the closest last week with his prediction of TCU 38-30 (Final score was TCU 38 - Kansas 31). 

Staff Predictions

We have added each writer's season records after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis (4-1) - TCU 45 - Oklahoma State 42

Brett Gibbons (4-1; one closest score)- Oklahoma State 48 - TCU 42

David Tucker (4-1; one closest score)- TCU 35 - Oklahoma State 31

Derek Lytle (5-0; one closest score)- TCU 51 - Oklahoma State 49  (his added prediction is it will take three overtimes!)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ian Napetian (4-1)- TCU 45 - Oklahoma State 35

Nathan Cross (5-0; two closest scores)- TCU 56 - Oklahoma State 42

Nick Howard (3-2)-Oklahoma State 35 - TCU 32

Ryann Zeller (5-0)- TCU 42 - Oklahoma State 41

Tori Couch (4-1)- TCU 38 - Oklahoma State 35

Tyler Brown (5-0)- TCU 56 -Oklahoma State 0 (Bless his heart; he is our Sports Ignoramus. Though. how is he one of only four who are still perfect for the season?)

Zion Trammell (4-1)- TCU 38 - Oklahoma State 34

Previewing the Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:

First Look at Oklahoma State
Poll Watching - Frogs at No. 13; Pokes at No. 8
Listen to the Weekly KillerFrogs Podcast
Big 12 Matchups and Predictions - Week 7
Way Too Early Big 12 Bowl Predictions
Weekly Press Conference - Max Duggan Just Wants to Win
Odds and Point Spread for TCU vs. OSU
Best Games to Watch - Week 7
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 7
Know Your Foe - OSU Players to Know
TCU Depth Chart - Week 7
WATCH! KillerMinute: Who You Got? A Debate with a Cowboy
Dear OSU - Our Weekly Letter to that Week's Opponent

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

In This Article (2)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State Cowboys

Jan 28, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Miles Named Big 12 Preseason Player Of The Year

By Barry Lewis
Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs with the ball past Kansas Jayhawks defensive lineman Malcolm Lee (99) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Football

#13 TCU Releases Depth Chart: Week 7 vs. #7 OK State

By Nicholas Howard
Felhk0BUoAE096s
Football

Know Your Foe: Oklahoma State Football Players to Watch

By Nathan Cross
Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) celebrates as Oklahoma quarterback Davis Beville (11) is helped up after a sack during the Longhorns' 49-0 win Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas
Football

Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 7: Sooners Now On The Bottom

By Barry Lewis
Nov 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys Pistol Pete fires his gun before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-17. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Dear Opponent: Oklahoma State University

By Tyler Brown
The KillerMinute
Football

WATCH! KillerMinute: Who you got, No. 8 OSU or No. 13 TCU? A debate with a Cowboy

By Tori Couch
IMG_0403
Football

Road to CFB: Visiting Every Division-I College Football Stadium

By Brett Gibbons
IMG_4834
Football

Road To CFB Visits A Marshall Football Game Day

By Brett Gibbons