TCU Watches the Rest of the Big 12 Leave It Behind
With its loss to BYU, the Horned Frogs can no longer make the Big 12 title game in Arlington at the end of the year. Even with a win, the chances would’ve been slim, but the hope would’ve still existed. Now that’s all dead and gone.
Still, it’s important to look at what happened around the Big 12 even if the results don’t directly impact the Frogs’ future. Because let’s face it – at the end of the day, TCU will be compared to its fellow peers in the conference, and how it stacks up could be the determining factor in the decisions that are made to alter the trajectory of the operation.
One key theme surrounding the disappointment is that the newer teams in the conference are performing decidedly better than TCU has.
Utah Destroys the Bears
If TCU fans think they have it bad, one glance down at the team in Waco might help alleviate some of the pain.
Baylor outgained Utah 563-483, but that doesn’t tell the full extent of the story. The Utes ran for 380 yards on a Bears defense that’s been a sieve all season en route to a 55-28 victory. It was clear from the opening kickoff that the line of scrimmage battle was going to be won by Utah, and that meant the game was never in doubt.
If some things break their way, the Utes could be in position to make the College Football Playoff. They’ll need some help, but it’s possible. Meanwhile, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda’s seat has never been hotter, though it doesn’t appear the Bears are going to make an imminent move.
The only silver lining for TCU is that Baylor’s right there in the dumps with it. In fact, one could argue the Bears are in an even worse place given that this was an all-in season for them, and it’s resulted in a campaign that’s been an all-around disappointment.
Texas Tech Is Unstoppable
UCF wasn’t expected to put up any resistance against the Red Raiders, and that’s exactly what played out in Lubbock. The Knights scored nine points, while Texas Tech put up 499 yards of total offense and, as it always seems to do, controlled the lines of scrimmage in a dominant 48-9 win.
Nobody’s touching Texas Tech at the moment, and it’s frankly scary to imagine TCU lining up against Joey McGuire’s squad. Never mind, don’t think about that – it’ll only cause anxiety.
Cincinnati Falters at a Terrible Time
The Bearcats reentered the CFP top 25 despite not playing a game last week, and then they promptly decided to see themselves out. Arizona walked into Cincinnati, held the ball for more than 36 minutes and escaped with a 30-24 victory to ruin the Bearcats’ chances of making it to Arlington.
Well, kind of. Cincinnati still has an outside shot, though it requires back-to-back wins over BYU and TCU to even have a chance. That’s not the craziest scenario in the world – especially beating the Frogs – but it certainly would’ve helped to win versus Arizona.
On the other hand, Arizona’s having a sneaky good season at 7-3. Brent Brennan’s turned it around after a lackluster first year in Tucson, and that deserves to be recognized.
Updated Conference Standings
Team
Conference Record
Overall Record
Streak
Texas Tech
7-1
10-1
W4
BYU
6-1
9-1
W1
Utah
5-2
8-2
W3
Houston
5-2
8-2
W1
Arizona State
5-2
7-3
W2
Cincinnati
5-2
7-3
L2
Arizona
4-3
7-3
W3
Kansas State
4-3
5-5
W1
Iowa State
3-4
6-4
W1
TCU
3-4
6-4
L2
Baylor
3-4
5-5
L1
Kansas
3-4
5-5
L1
West Virginia
2-6
4-7
L1
UCF
1-6
4-6
L3
Colorado
1-6
3-7
L3
Oklahoma State
0-7
1-9
L9
TCU has tumbled down to an unacceptable place in the standings. Remember – the stated goal this season was to win the Big 12. Now, the Frogs are just fighting for a mid-tier bowl.