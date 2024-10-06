WATCH! TCU Football Postgame Interviews - Dykes, Hoover and Obiazor
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes - Houston Postgame Press Conference
Head coach Sonny Dykes looked lost and speechless after their loss to Houston. He has said throughout the year this is not how they look or play at practice.
Some notable quotes were, " They were the more excited team and were ready to play," "It was a total disaster of a football game," " I do not have an answer for why we played the way we did", and "I still like the team you know, I am not giving up on these guys.". I asked him about who the expected starting quarterback was for Houston and who they prepared for and he said, " I mean we planned on them playing who they did, look there is no excuses, I wish I had excuses.". He ended it with a heartfelt talk about letting the players, fans, and coaches down.
TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover - Houston Postgame Press Conference
Josh Hoover when asked about their struggles to translate their success in practice to the field said, " I am not exactly sure what it is, but whatever it is we need to figure it out and do better overall.".
TCU LB Namdi Obiazor - Houston Postgame Press Conference
Namdi Obiazor initially started talking about his injury going into the game and that his MRI showed nothing major. When asked about the biggest issues the defense has, he said, " I just kind of feel like letting the offense continue to have life.". This refers to how they had over ten missed tackles this week for the third straight week.
