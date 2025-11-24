TCU Stays Put as Big 12 Shifts Around It
The Big 12 has a propensity for producing interesting results, and that didn’t change this past weekend. Perhaps the most curious outcome was TCU’s triumph over No. 23 Houston at TDECU Stadium in what was an ugly contest filled with sloppy turnovers, inconsistent play-calling, and subpar situational awareness. In the end, though, the Frogs won.
With that, Houston’s slim hopes of making it to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington died. That’s a shame for the Cougars, but for several other schools in the conference, Conner Weigman’s inability to throw an accurate pass and Ethan Sanchez’s missed game-tying field goal was good fortune.
Of course, the Horned Frogs loved it – as evidenced by Sonny Dykes’ elation at the end of the game – and that’s really all that matters in the grand scheme of things for TCU. Still, it’s important to look around the Big 12. Just because TCU’s chances of winning the conference are over doesn’t mean there aren’t critical things happening elsewhere.
Here’s a look at everything that happened in the Big 12 this past weekend, plus a little nugget about one ACC school that Horned Frog fans might want to keep a close eye on.
BYU Controls Its Destiny
For weeks, everyone was pointing toward BYU’s trip to Cincinnati as a potential place where the Cougars could trip up.
Nope. The Cougars put the Bearcats into submission and won 26-14.
BYU did what it usually does when it wins and ran it down Cincinnati’s throat to the tune of 265 yards on the ground. LJ Martin produced the brunt of that work with 222 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier was also proficient with his legs, though that isn’t necessarily all that surprising either.
Should the Cougars beat UCF this upcoming Saturday, they’ll most likely meet back up with Texas Tech in Arlington on Dec. 6. If they win that, they’ll go to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. If they lose, though, they’ll put their fate in the hands of a selection committee that usually isn’t too kind to the Big 12.
But hey, maybe BYU’s dominating win over TCU will sway the committee to let the Cougars in regardless. That’s sarcasm, by the way.
Kansas State Did That and Still Lost?
If you told Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman that his team would score 47 points and rush for a whopping 472 yards – all against a fairly stout Utah defense – he would’ve taken that in a heartbeat. Well, that’s what he got, and his team still fell short in an insane 51-47 loss to the Utes.
Utah overcame several multi-score deficits in the win, with quarterback Devon Dampier throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 94 yards and two scores. Byrd Ficklin, who’s not an oil baron from the 19th century but Utah’s backup quarterback, scored three rushing touchdowns, too.
Kansas State now moves to 4-4 in conference play, tying it with TCU and Iowa State for eighth place. The Wildcats hold the tiebreaker over the Frogs, though a TCU win over Cincinnati this next weekend could catapult them over K-State should those schools lose.
Baylor Loses, Again
The chaos down in Waco is never-ending, and after university president Linda Livingstone announced that the school would be retaining head coach Dave Aranda for 2026, the expectation was that the team would perform well to end the year. But after a 41-17 loss to Arizona that featured three touchdown runs by Kedrick Reescano, any hope of that happening went out the window.
Baylor entered 2025 with hopes of rekindling the magic from the end of 2024. Much of that was due to the limited roster turnover, with star quarterback Sawyer Robertson being the biggest piece to return. Nothing’s gone to plan, however, which has left the program bordering on disaster for weeks.
All the turbulence with the Bears obviously bodes well for TCU. Anytime the rival down in Waco is struggling is a good time for the folks in Fort Worth.
SMU Might Make the College Football Playoff
Speaking of rivals, the Mustangs are doing what the Horned Frogs and Bears have failed to do over the past several seasons, which is compete for conference championships. Following SMU’s thorough win over Louisville on Saturday, the team now controls its own destiny for the CFP. If it beats Cal on Saturday, it’ll play in the ACC Championship Game. If it wins that, it’ll be heading to the playoff for the second straight season.
That’s not good news for TCU, for obvious reasons. Horned Frog fans should be rooting their tails off for Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and the Golden Bears to pull off a stunner against the Mustangs, or for Chandler Morris and Virginia to save the day in the ACC Championship Game.
At least the Horned Frogs have the Iron Skillet. That’s pretty much the only saving grace from this situation at the moment.
Updated Conference Standings
Team
Conference Record
Overall Record
Streak
Texas Tech
7-1
10-1
W4
BYU
7-1
10-1
W2
Utah
6-2
9-2
W4
Arizona State
6-2
8-3
W3
Houston
5-3
8-3
L1
Arizona
5-3
8-3
W4
Cincinnati
5-3
7-4
L3
Iowa State
7-4
4-4
W2
Kansas State
4-4
5-6
L1
TCU
4-4
7-4
W1
Baylor
3-5
5-6
L2
Kansas
3-5
5-6
L2
UCF
2-6
5-6
W1
West Virginia
2-6
4-7
L1
Colorado
1-7
3-8
L4
Oklahoma State
0-8
1-10
L10