TCU Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced Against No. 25 Houston

The Frogs will hit the road and take on a ranked Cougars team that has won four of its last five games.

Ian Napetian

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; A soldier leads the Houston Cougars out onto the field before playing against the West Virginia Mountaineers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Big 12 announced the kickoff time and TV schedule for Saturday’s matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) and the No. 25 Houston Cougars (8-2, 5-2 Big 12). Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 22, from John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.

It will mark the 28th all-time matchup between the two schools in a rivalry that dates back to 1976. While TCU holds a 13-14 record against Houston, the majority of those losses came over 40 years ago. The Frogs lost their first eight games against the Cougars. They did not earn their first win over Houston until 1984. Since the Frogs' eight losses to begin the rivalry, TCU is 13-6. The Frogs have also won nine of the last ten matchups.

The last time these two programs took to the gridiron was in October of 2024. Despite a 1-4 start to the season, the Cougars stunned the Frogs in Fort Worth with a 30-19 win. It was a game where TCU was held scoreless for nearly the entire first half. It wasn’t until Josh Hoover linked with Savion Williams for a touchdown with 2:18 left before the break.

With an 8-2 overall record and a 5-2 record in Big 12 play, the Cougars are on a roll. They are undefeated in five road games, but have suffered a pair of losses at home this season to Texas Tech and West Virginia. Houston has wins over Rice, Colorado, Oregon State, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arizona State, and now UCF after a 30-27 victory last weekend. Houston is coming off a bye week, so their program will have had plenty of time to prepare for TCU.

2025 Schedule: TCU Football

Sept. 1 at North Carolina (W, 48-14)
Sept. 13 v. Abilene Christian (W, 42-21)
Sept. 20 v. SMU (W, 35-24)
Sept. 27 at Arizona State* (L, 27-24)
Oct. 4 v. Colorado* | (W, 35-21)
Oct. 11 at Kansas State* | (L, 41-28)
Oct. 18 v. Baylor* | (W, 42-36)
Oct. 25 at West Virginia* | (W, 23-17)
Nov. 8 v. Iowa State* | (L, 20-17)
Nov. 15 at BYU* | (L, 44-13)
Nov. 22 at Houston* | 3:00 p.m. CT on FOX
Nov. 29 v. Cincinnati* | Time TBA

What's Next for the Horned Frogs?

Sonny Dykes will look for his team to regroup after a frustrating loss to BYU over the weekend. The Frogs have lost back-to-back games and will try to turn things around on Saturday against Houston.

