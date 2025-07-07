Epic Five Set Match Sends Norrie to Wimbledon Quarterfinals
Cameron "Cam" Norrie earned a spot in the Wimbledon quarterfinals after a hard-fought, epic match against Nicolas Jarry. Norrie, the only former TCU Horned Frog remaining in this year's tournament, needed five sets to beat Jarry 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (9), 6-7 (7), 6-3 on Sunday.
The marathon match lasted 4:27. Norrie had a match point in the third-set tiebreaker, but Jarry prevailed and won that set. It would be two hours later before Norrie would have his next match point opportunity. Up two breaks in the fifth set, Norrie served for the match and was able to secure the win.
Norrie advances to the Gentlemen's quarterfinals for the first time since 2022. That year, he lost to then-No. 1 Novak Djokovic. This year, to advance further, he will have to defeat two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Norrie is the only Brit left in the Gentlemen's Draw after the top British player, Jack Draper, lost to Croatia's Marin Cilic in the Second Round on Thursday. Norrie is also the only remaining former Horned Frog still playing at Wimbledon this year.
Four former players started the week. Jake Fearnley lost his opening-round singles match on Monday. Jack Pinnington Jones lost in his second-round singles match on Thursday. And Lui Maxted lost his opening-round doubles match.
Norrie faced 46 aces and 103 winners from Jarry over the five sets. Yet, Norrie never lost in his serve. In fact, there were only three breaks of serve in the match. Norrie broke Jarry once in the first set and two more times in the final set.
Norrie soared into the Top Ten four years ago. The following year, 2022, Norrie lost in the semifinals at Wimbledon and made it to the fourth round at the US Open. Since then, though, he has battled injuries and has not advanced past the third round in any Grand Slam tournament. Last year, Norrie dropped out of the Top 100.
"At the beginning of this year I was I was struggling a little bit with confidence, I had some doubts, and I just wanted to enjoy my tennis a little bit more and I'm doing that," Norrie said.
"It was a bonus to win, but I'm more happy that I was enjoying it, but what a battle, and I'm so happy to be through to another quarter-final here at the best tournament in the world."
Cam Norrie’s 2024 Wimbledon
- First Round - defeated Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) - 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3)
- Second Round - defeated Frances Tiafoe (USA) - 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5
- Third Round - defeated Mattia Bellucci (Italy) - 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3
- Fourth Round - defeated Nicolas Jarry (Chile) - 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (9), 6-7 (7), 6-3
- Quarterfinals - will face Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) on Tuesday, July 8
Norrie played for three years at TCU (2015-2017). In his junior year (2017), he became the first player in program history to finish the season ranked No. 1 in the ITA Singles poll. He also set the TCU season singles winning percentage at .955 after going 21-1 at the No. 1 position that year.
Norrie's match against Alcaraz is scheduled for Monday, July 8. Time has not yet been announced. It will be played on Centre Court and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.
