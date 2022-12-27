Skip to main content

Frogs in the Pros: Desmond Bane and Kenrich Williams Make Their Return from Injury

Williams missed six games with a right knee sprain, and Bane missed 17 games from a sprained toe.

Two TCU Horned Frogs in the NBA made their return to the court after sustaining injuries. Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder played his first game back on December 17th while Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies returned to the starting lineup on December 23rd.

Nov 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots for three during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots for three during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum.

Both players missed time with injury but are looking to contribute in big ways. Bane in his first game back scored 17 points on 4-13 shooting and 7-7 from the free throw line. He also added three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes. He struggled again shooting the basketball in the loss on Christmas to the Golden State Warriors. Bane had nine points on 2-13 shooting and 0-7 from beyond the arc.

It's safe to say there is a little bit of rust after missing 17 games. Bane is an extremely efficient scorer and had one of the highest 3-point percentages last season. This season Bane is averaging 23 points per game, five rebounds and four assists a game. He's shooting 41% from distance. This Memphis team is looking to make a deep playoff run and he will have to be the number two scoring option for this squad. It'll be exciting to see how he plays the rest of this season.

Dec 21, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-98.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-98. 

Kenrich Williams had no minute restrictions in his first game back logging 32 minutes to contribute 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The 6-6 forward is averaging seven points and four rebounds a game this season. The Thunder are dealing with a lot of injuries and Williams has been given more opportunities recently. Williams recorded 12 points and four rebounds in the win over the Portland Trail Blazers on December 19th. 

TCU basketball has been playing fantastic over the last several weeks and there could be a player on this team that finds themselves in the NBA. For now, Frogs fans can follow Williams and Bane as they help their teams all season long. 

