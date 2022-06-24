KaVontae Turpin Is The USFL MVP

The United States Football League (USFL) was originally formed in 1983 and lasted three seasons before folding in 1986. In its short lifespan the USFL was able to sign some of the most talented football players of its time. Hershel Walker, Mike Rozier, Doug Flutie, Jim Kelly, Steve Young, and Reggie White all suited up for USFL teams straight out of college over the NFL.

37 years later the USFL is back. Eight teams in two divisions played a ten game season from April 16th-June 19th.

With the regular season coming to and end last week, the USFL named its first award winners since 1985.

USFL Most Valuable Player Award Winners

1983- Kelvin Bryant

1984- Jim Kelly

1985- Herschel Walker

2022- KaVontae Turpin

The USFL Playoffs begin this Saturday, with KaVontae Turpin's New Jersey Generals (9-1) taking on the Philadelphia Stars (6-4) at 2:00pm CT on FOX in the North Division game.

In the South Division Playoff game the Birmingham Stallions (9-1) will face the New Orleans Breakers (6-4) at 7:00pm CT on NBC.

The winners of this weekends USFL playoff games will play in the USFL Championship game Sunday, July 3rd at 6:30pm CT on FOX.

