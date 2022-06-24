Skip to main content
KaVontae Turpin Is The USFL MVP

KaVontae Turpin Is The USFL MVP

The former TCU Horned Frog has notified the USFL and the NFL that it is Turpin Time.

The former TCU Horned Frog has notified the USFL and the NFL that it is Turpin Time.

The United States Football League (USFL) was originally formed in 1983 and lasted three seasons before folding in 1986. In its short lifespan the USFL was able to sign some of the most talented football players of its time. Hershel Walker, Mike Rozier, Doug Flutie, Jim Kelly, Steve Young, and Reggie White all suited up for USFL teams straight out of college over the NFL.

37 years later the USFL is back. Eight teams in two divisions played a ten game season from April 16th-June 19th. 

IMG_1E996E6AE2E8-1
IMG_E6259D201694-1

With the regular season coming to and end last week, the USFL named its first award winners since 1985. 

USFL Most Valuable Player Award Winners

1983- Kelvin Bryant

1984- Jim Kelly

Scroll to Continue

Read More

1985- Herschel Walker

2022- KaVontae Turpin

The USFL Playoffs begin this Saturday, with KaVontae Turpin's New Jersey Generals (9-1) taking on the Philadelphia Stars (6-4) at 2:00pm CT on FOX in the North Division game.

In the South Division Playoff game the Birmingham Stallions (9-1) will face the New Orleans Breakers (6-4) at 7:00pm CT on NBC.

The winners of this weekends USFL playoff games will play in the USFL Championship game Sunday, July 3rd at 6:30pm CT on FOX.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

5E123504-3139-49A0-8593-875B338417F9
More Sports

The Rules Reconsidered: Horns Down, Fingers UP (Part Two)

By Tyler Brown9 hours ago
Lead_Sandlin_Champ_Series_Bound
Baseball

College World Series Wednesday Results: Texas A&M Suffers The SchLOSS

By Barry Lewis19 hours ago
USATSI_18567563
Baseball

How To Watch 2022 College World Series, Schedule, TV

By Brett GibbonsJun 22, 2022
Twitter: @TCUTrackField
More Sports

TCU Track & Field: Mapaya Qualifies for World Championships

By Nicholas HowardJun 22, 2022
Jun 21, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Sunset view of Charles Schwab Field during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Baseball

College World Series Tuesday Results: Irish Eyes Aren’t Smiling

By Barry LewisJun 22, 2022
Brayden Taylor of TCU Baseball
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Riding The River, Tailing The Taylor, Savage The Beast

By Tyler Brown and Barry LewisJun 21, 2022
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Stanford Cardinal center fielder Brock Jones (7) and Stanford Cardinal first baseman Carter Graham (31) walk off the field after the loss against the Auburn Tigers at Charles Schwab Field.
Baseball

College World Series Monday Results: Stanford Sent Packing

By Barry LewisJun 21, 2022
TCU Soccer; Messiah Bright
More Sports

TCU Soccer: Bright Off To Sweden

By Tyler BrownJun 20, 2022