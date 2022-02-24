TCU Equestrian:  How the West Was Won

The ladies of the No. 5-ranked TCU equestrian team (8-5, 2-3 Big 12) dominated No. 8-ranked Fresno State Friday afternoon at Diamond Creek Ranch, winning all major events. TCU's victory constitutes their fifth consecutive win (each against top-10-ranked teams), their best performance since the 2010-11 season and the first time in program history they have triumphed over five top-10 ranked teams in a row. As if that's not impressive enough, TCU also collected all four MOPs for the fourth time this season.

The day began with a clean sweep in Fences, TCU's third of the season. Sydney Berube led the way with an 88-85 win on Mabel, securing TCU's first MOP of the day. Meanwhile, Isabella Baxter, on Elle, scored an 85, the first point in the event for the Frogs. Ashleigh Scully overcame her opponent 85-79, followed by Reagan Rast and Emy Lucibello who outscored their respective opponents 84-78 and 83-79.

In Flat, TCU won 4-1. Sydney Young carded an 85 on Casper to earn the MOP, the first of her career. Berube enjoyed the high score of the day, with an 87.5 on Lina. Wynne Weatherly and Scully added points in the Frog's favor, winning 81.5-71.5 and 77.5-61.5, respectively.

TCU won the West, 6-4. In Horsemanship, Giorgia Medows earned her own MOP with a 76.5-73 win on Bob. Meanwhile, ever dominant, Shea Graham vanquished her Bulldog competitor by a score of 74.5-71.5. Jessica McAllister secured a third point for the Frogs, winning 74.5-72.5.

Finally, there was Reining, which the Frogs managed narrowly to win 3-2. Graham claimed the MOP, defeating her opponent 72-70. Madyson Buchanan scored the first point for the Frogs in the event, routing her Bulldog competitor with a final tally of 69.5-68, McAllister enjoyed a second victory of the day on Remi, with a 70.5-64 win over her opponent.

The final score of the match was 15-5 in TCU's favor. They are now 2-3 in conference play.

Haley Schoolfield, director of TCU equestrian, had the following to say:

"We know we have a special team, and we are thrilled to see their efforts rewarded. We will make a quick turnaround for a competitive Oklahoma State team and be ready for that new challenge."

Next up: The Frogs will face Oklahoma State this Saturday at Diamond Creek Ranch at 10 am.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.