TCU Rifle: Katie Zaun Continues To Have a Career Year As TCU Fires Top Marks at VMI
The TCU Horned Frogs all-women rifle team continues their hot streak for the spring semester, firing a team aggregate score of 4,773 and placing first at VMI this past weekend. The Frogs posted season-high marks in both air rifle (2,380) and smallbore (2,353).
Katie Zaun continues her impressive streak, finishing with the highest aggregate score of 1,190. She hit marks of 592 in smallbore and 598 in air rifle. Christina Hillinger built upon an already dominant freshman campaign, finishing second with an aggregate score of 1,185. Hillinger had a career-best in smallbore with a score of 589 and was right behind Zaun in air rifle with a mark of 596. Mikole Hogan placed third with an aggregate score of 1,182.
Other Noticeable Scores
- Rylie Passmore - sixth in smallbore with a score of 584
- Anne White - 585 in smallbore
- Marissa Fedora - 584 in smallbore
- Micah Hames - 584 in smallbore
- Ziva Swick - 595 in air rifle
TCU Rifle will head on the road to Fort Wayne, Indiana for the Patriots Rifle Championship.
