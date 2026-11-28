No. 17 TCU closed the regular season Friday night with a four-set loss to No. 10 BYU at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah. Becca Kelley gave the Horned Frogs a chance to take it to five, putting down a career-high 29 kills on .361 hitting. She added nine digs, two blocks and an ace. No other player in the match had more than 15 kills.

BYU took the first two sets 25–21 and 25–17, but the Frogs came back with their best attacking set of the night. They hit .442 with 21 kills and just two attack errors to win the third 25–23. TCU got to 24–24 in the fourth before BYU took the final two points to close it out, 26–24.

The Frogs had one more kill than the Cougars, 62 to 61, but TCU committed 22 attack errors to BYU’s 16. The Cougars had six aces and 12.5 blocks to TCU’s three aces and 7.5 blocks. BYU hit .352 to TCU’s .280.

Alice Volpe led TCU with 10 digs, and Evan Hendrix was second on the team with 13 kills on 37 swings. Freshman Kinsley Young made the most of her chances with nine kills on .389 hitting. She also led the Frogs with five blocks and served two of their three aces.

Becca Kelley reaches 1,000 career kills

Kelley came into Friday one kill shy of 1,000 after putting down 18 in TCU’s four-set win at Utah. She became the 16th player in program history to reach the milestone and closed the regular season with a team-best 443 kills. Hendrix was next with 400. Read how TCU built on its ranked wins early in the season.

Mia Lee had three kills and two block assists against her former team. The BYU transfer also had a big night in her home state on Wednesday, tying her career high with 11 blocks in the win over Utah.

It was a big week for Jalyn Gibson, too. The NorCal Rumble selected her fifth overall in Monday’s Major League Volleyball draft, making her TCU volleyball’s first professional draft pick. Gibson added seven kills and two block assists against BYU. Revisit Gibson’s earlier career milestone.

What’s next for TCU volleyball

TCU finished the regular season 21–8 overall and 12–6 in Big 12 play. The Frogs split their final road trip, beating Utah in four sets on Wednesday before falling to BYU. The Cougars finished 17–1 in league play and took the Big 12’s automatic NCAA tournament bid.

TCU now waits to learn its NCAA tournament draw. The 64-team field will be announced Sunday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN. The first round begins Thursday, Dec. 3.

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