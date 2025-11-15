SI

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez Scores Offensive TD, Strikes Pose as Heisman Bid Continues

The linebacker is gunning for college football's top individual honor.

Patrick Andres

Jacob Rodriguez has made his presence known all over Big 12 country this season.
Jacob Rodriguez has made his presence known all over Big 12 country this season. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
If you have watched Texas Tech football this season, you’ve learned the contours of linebacker Jacob Rodriguez’s story: the aborted tenure at Virginia and his wife Emma Rodriguez’s work as an Army helicopter pilot.

That narrative, however, undersells the fact that Rodriguez is a truly great football player. On Saturday, the Red Raiders put his versatility to use in jumping out to a 14–0 lead on UCF.

On second-and-goal from the two, Rodriguez—once a quarterback—took a direct snap and jogged into the end zone to put Texas Tech up two scores. It was, ironically considering his positional origins, the first offensive touchdown of his career.

Rodriguez’s score followed a big day against BYU, during which Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes endorsed his Heisman candidacy. He leads the nation in forced fumbles with seven, and his 13 career forced fumbles are tied for sixth in College Football Reference’s database.

The Red Raiders have a game against West Virginia and a potential Big 12 championship clash left on their schedule, and then Rodriguez will learn his Heisman fate. No Texas Tech player has finished in the top 10 of the Heisman voting since 2008, when quarterback Graham Harrell finished fourth and wide receiver Michael Crabtree fifth.

