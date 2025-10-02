TCU Volleyball Soars Past No. 18 Kansas
Coming off a tough loss in Waco over the weekend, TCU dropped from nine to 12 in the latest AVCA rankings. The Frogs got right back on track defeating No. 18 Kansas in four sets.
Becca Kelley Sets a New Career High in Kills
Jason Williams' offense was on fire on Wednesday. The Jayhawks were overwhelmed as the duo of Becca Kelley and Evan Hendrix continued to get clean looks from their setters, Rosemary Archer and Ella Foti. Kelley set a new career high in kills with 21, breaking her previous number of 19 last year.
She helped get the first kill of the night as TCU opened set one with a 3-0 advantage. The lead continued to grow with the offense running through Kelley, as she picked up seven kills in a 25-15 win.
After the Frogs jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the second set, Kansas finally found its footing and responded with an 8-2 run to take the lead. However, TCU was quick to respond. Samara Coleman was terrific from the service line and helped boost the Frogs to a run of their own, ultimately stealing set two.
Kansas Responds in Set 3
The Horned Frogs looked to be in control of the match, but they may have taken their foot off the gas. The Jayhawks took advantage and roared to a 9-1 lead in the third set. TCU tried to crawl back, but Kansas had a response every time and got to set point at 24-19.
The Frogs got a pair of kills from Sarah Sylvester and Alexis Roberson, a service ace from Rosemary Archer, and an attack error to bring the score within one. However, TCU gave it away with a service error to force set four.
The fourth set didn't have the same dramatics as the Frogs got right back into system and rolled to a 25-15 win. Kelley was responsible for five of the first seven points to reach her career high.
Her teammate Hendrix was right behind her with 20 kills on an efficient .526 hitting percentage. She also added 13 digs.
TCU's dominance at home has been astonishing. Dating back to last season, this marks the 16th consecutive win at Schollmaier Arena. In 2025, they've played eight home games and lost five total sets.
The Frogs' home court advantage is quite impressive. They improved to 12-3 overall with a 2-1 conference record. Texas Tech (8-6, 0-2) awaits them in Lubbock on Saturday. That match will start at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.