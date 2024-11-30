TCU Volleyball Downs Cincinnati in Regular Season Finale
In the final match of the regular season, No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs took care of business against Cincinnati (28-26, 25-18, 21-25 and 25-20). The Frogs finished 2-0 this season against the Bearcats with their first win coming in October.
The defensive effort was critical in the win. TCU finished with 16 team blocks to Cincinnati's seven. Sarah Sylvester was a problem at the net as she contributed 11 blocks, and Jalyn Gibson had nine blocks and a team-leading 16 digs. Melanie Parra led the offensive effort with 24 kills on 68 swings.
Both teams struggled to take a lead early on in the first set. With the score tied at 15, Parra landed a kill to spark a 3-0 run for TCU. With a 21-17 lead, Cincinnati stormed back with a 6-0 run. They got to set point at 26-25, but the resilient Frogs kept it alive. Stephanie Young was involved with all three of the final points as she picked up a block, an assist to Evan Hendrix for a kill and a service ace.
In set two, TCU jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead. Cincinnati tried to crawl back at 8-6 but the Frogs responded with a 6-0 run. Becca Kelley subbed in and helped spark the run with three kills. They never trailed the rest of the set as Gibson and Parra closed it out.
The Bearcats responded nicely as they trailed by two at the media timeout. They rallied to take a 22-21 lead and scored three straight points to keep the match alive. Cincinnati had TCU on the ropes in set four as they held an 11-5 lead. A 6-0 run put the Frogs ahead 14-12, but once again, they found themselves behind late in the set. This time, a 7-0 frenzy gave TCU the win as Parra landed a service ace to win the match.
TCU finishes the regular season 21-7 and 13-5 in conference play. The 21 wins are the most in a regular season since 2011. The Frogs finished fifth in the Big 12. Now, they will wait until Sunday to find out their seed in the NCAA tournament.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.