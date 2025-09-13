TCU Volleyball Takes Down No. 23 Missouri
The long week for TCU Volleyball concluded on Friday with a thrilling four-set win over No. 23 Missouri. These top 25 teams battled all night long, with two sets needing 32 points to decide them, and the others decided by four points.
A Career Night for Evan Hendrix
Evan Hendrix had a career night against the Tigers, tallying a whopping 32 kills. It is the most by any player in the Big 12 this season and the third-most in school history in a four-set match. She slammed her first kill to make it 3-0 TCU in the first set.
The Frogs built a sizeable lead, but Mizzou bounced back to steal a 21-19 lead. TCU tied it up with consecutive points, and the set turned into a back-and-forth affair. All tied at 30, Hendrix picked up a kill, and an attack error gave TCU a huge set one win.
The 32 points scored by TCU were the most in a set this season. It was almost a repeat in the second set as the Frogs soared to a 15-9 lead and looked to take a commanding 2-0 lead, but the Tigers responded. They slowly crawled back until finally the set was tied at 21.
With Missouri at set point with a 30-29 lead, Becca Kelley kept TCU alive with a kill. However, a Paige Felder kill and a service ace tied things up at one.
While set three remained close, TCU never trailed. Hendrix went to work once again, rattling off three straight kills to give the Frogs an 18-14 advantage. The set was completed on an Alexis Roberson kill. Set four had a similar theme as the Tigers found themselves trailing in the middle of sets all night long.
TCU did a better job closing. Lauren Murphy and Sarah Sylvester concluded the match with kills. While the night belonged to Hendrix, plenty of players made big contributions in the win.
The middle blockers Sylvester and Roberson each tallied six blocks and combined for 13 kills. The pair continues to be the anchor for this TCU team. The Frogs held Mizzou to a .077 hitting percentage in set three and .171 in set four. Becca Kelley also had a nice night, chipping in 15 kills. The offense was putting on a clinic, fueled by Ella Foti with 34 assists and Rosemary Archer with 22.
What's next for TCU
Jason Williams has built his team quite a resume, and we're only in September. They've won 14 straight home matches dating back to last year and now have five wins over top-25 teams. They've defeated the reigning national champs in Penn State, No. 8 Texas A&M, two wins over No. 19 UCLA, and now 23rd-ranked Missouri.
TCU completes a perfect week in the Fight in the Fort and boast a 7-1 record. A top 10 ranking could be on the horizon for the first time in program history. They will hit the road next week for four matches. The first may be their biggest challenge yet as they'll travel to Austin to take on No. 2 Texas. The match will be on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.