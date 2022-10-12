Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 8: Frogs Remain No. 10

The TCU women's soccer team (8-2-4, 3-0-2 in the Big 12) remained tied at the No. 10 spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week. Last week, they shared the No. 10 spot with Rutgers (now No. 8). This week they share the No. 10 spot with Saint Louis.

The Horned Frogs did play two home conference matches last week. On Thursday, they got the draw with West Virginia, 1-1 and then a win over Iowa State on Sunday 3-0. TCU remains unbeaten in Big 12 play. They currently are just behind Texas (4-0-1) at the top of the Big 12 standings.

TCU has one match this week, when they travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State (9-1-3, 2-0-2) on Thursday.

Texas is the only other Big 12 school in the Top 25, up one spot from last week to No. 22. TCU played Texas to a 1-1 draw to open Big 12 play last month. This week's opponent is receiving votes in this week's poll (No. 31).

There was quite a bit of movement elsewhere in the Top Ten, but not enough to move the Frogs up nor down.

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through October 9

1 - UCLA (13-0-0), no change

2 (tie) - North Carolina (11-3-0), up 3

2 (tie) - Alabama (14-1-1), up 2

4 - Florida State (9-1-2), down 2

5 - Northwestern (11-1-2), up 1

6 - Notre Dame (11-2-0), up 11

7 - Arkansas (10-2-1), up 2

8 - Rutgers (12-1-1), up 2

9 - Stanford (11-2-1), up 5

10 (tie) - TCU (8-2-4), no change

10 (tie) - Saint Louis (13-1-0), up 2

22 - Texas (10-1-3), up 1

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes: Oklahoma State (#31)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.