Skip to main content

Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 8: Frogs Remain No. 10

Despite lots of movement in the Top Ten, TCU remains at the No. 10 spot
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The TCU women's soccer team (8-2-4, 3-0-2 in the Big 12) remained tied at the No. 10 spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week. Last week, they shared the No. 10 spot with Rutgers (now No. 8). This week they share the No. 10 spot with Saint Louis.

The Horned Frogs did play two home conference matches last week. On Thursday, they got the draw with West Virginia, 1-1 and then a win over Iowa State on Sunday 3-0. TCU remains unbeaten in Big 12 play. They currently are just behind Texas (4-0-1) at the top of the Big 12 standings. 

TCU has one match this week, when they travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State (9-1-3, 2-0-2) on Thursday. 

Texas is the only other Big 12 school in the Top 25, up one spot from last week to No. 22. TCU played Texas to a 1-1 draw to open Big 12 play last month. This week's opponent is receiving votes in this week's poll (No. 31).

There was quite a bit of movement elsewhere in the Top Ten, but not enough to move the Frogs up nor down. 

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through October 9

1 - UCLA (13-0-0), no change

2 (tie) - North Carolina (11-3-0), up 3

2 (tie) - Alabama (14-1-1), up 2

4 - Florida State (9-1-2), down 2

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5 - Northwestern (11-1-2), up 1

6 - Notre Dame (11-2-0), up 11

7 - Arkansas (10-2-1), up 2

8 - Rutgers (12-1-1), up 2

9 - Stanford (11-2-1), up 5

10 (tie) - TCU (8-2-4), no change

10 (tie) - Saint Louis (13-1-0), up 2

22 - Texas (10-1-3), up 1

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes: Oklahoma State (#31)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Felk_kWVEAAsNih
Football

Oklahoma State at TCU: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

By Nathan Cross
TCU baseball
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Frogs Set to Play at Globe Life Field on Friday

By Zion Trammell
USATSI_17014501
Football

Alabama-Tennessee Leads Wild College Football Week 7

By Brett Gibbons
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners
Football

Max Duggan is focused on a Big 12 championship

By Derek Lytle
Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a touchdown pass against Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Johnston Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

By Barry Lewis
Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives forward against Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Craig Young (15) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football: Week 7 Matchups and Predictions

By Barry Lewis
Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Caleb Fox (90) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

TCU Football: The Killer (Of Opposing Quarterbacks) Frogs

By Tyler Brown
USATSI_17441060
Football

Projecting Matchups For Every 2022-23 Big 12 Bowl Game

By Brett Gibbons