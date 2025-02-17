LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E18: The Horned Frogs Are Heating Up
The TCU Men's Basketball went 2-0 last week with wins over Oklahoma State and Arizona State.
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk the best week of the season for TCU hoops, which was highlighted by game-winners and career highs. After that, the two talk Big 12 hoops and go over the winners and losers of the week and take a look at the tournament bubble and decide which Big 12 teams are in or out. Then, Nick makes history with a Corn Meter first.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
