WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 8 - TCU WBB: The Grind Continues
No. 9 TCU women’s basketball puts a perfect 7-0 conference record on the line against Oklahoma State and No. 25 Baylor this week. Tori Couch and JD Andress preview these games, look back at another undefeated week and talk about the latest Big 12 news on episode 8 of Splash Pad.
TCU women’s basketball now sits at No. 9 in the polls with a 19-1 record, including 7-0 in the Big 12. A road trip to Oklahoma State and home date with No. 25 Baylor are on the docket this week. Writers Tori Couch and JD Andress preview those games and look back at wins over UCF and Utah on episode 8 of Splash Pad.
