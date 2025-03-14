AJ Russell's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Florida
AJ Russell is on the injury report once again as Florida and Tennessee enter their first of three game son Friday. The talented pitcher has battled back from Tommy John's Surgery and has already pitched one inning this season.
He will not be active on Friday for the game against the Gators as he is listed as out. Russell was last seen in February when he started a mid-week game and struck out the side. The Vols pitcher has done some bullpen workouts but has not participated in live at bats during another game.
Russell has struggled with injuries for the last two seasons.
