Alberto Osuna's Status for Tennessee vs Florida Series Opener
Alberto Osuna is once again on the report as the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators prepare for their first conference contest.
Tennessee is set for their first conference game as they take on the Florida Gators on Friday night. This is the first of three games that are set to take place in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. With six players on the repoort, one of the players to remain on this list is Alberto Osuna.
Osuna is once again unavailable after suffering a defeat in the court hearing against the NCAA. While he is continuing to push the needle with the NCAA, the talented first baseman has yet to gain eligibility. Tennessee fans have started a #FREEBERTO movement in hopes of allowing the talented prospect to gain availability.
