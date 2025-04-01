Former Tennessee Baseball Star Lands Record Breaking Deal with Boston Red Sox
Former Tennessee Volunteers pitcher Garrett Crochet lands a record-breaking extension only one game into the new MLB season with the Boston Red Sox
A former Volunteers pitcher has reached a new record breaking deal in the MLB after his first ever game with the Boston Red Sox.
"BREAKING: Left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. By far the largest deal ever for a pitcher with 4+ years of service," Jeff Passan reported on X.
The Red Sox pitcher pitched five innings on opening day, tallying four strikeouts and only giving up two runs. He spent the rest of his career with the White Sox, where he quickly became a star. He finished last season with 32 starts, 146 innings pitched, 209 strikeouts, and a 3.58 ERA.
