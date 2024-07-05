Gavin Kilen Commits to Tennessee
Louisville transfer infielder Gavin Kilen has committed to Tennessee.
Tennessee secured the commitment of highly sought-after Louisville transfer infielder Gavin Kilen. Ranked as the No. 1 overall player in this offseason's transfer portal, Kilen shared his decision via Instagram on Thursday, writing, "See you soon, Knoxville."
Standing at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Gavin Kilen is coming off an impressive season for Louisville. Kilen earned All-ACC Third Team honors after leading the Cardinals in hits, doubles, and total bases while holding a batting average of .330 and 41 RBIs. Additionally, he racked up nine home runs and 34 extra-base hits during his 54 starts last season.
Kilen is anticipated to make an immediate impact on the Vols' infield following the departures of Christian Moore, Billy Amick, and Blake Burke. He is expected to play alongside Dean Curley, who will return to the Vols' roster for his sophomore season following an impressive freshman campaign at shortstop.
The Vols aim to reload after a historic season in which they claimed their first College World Series title in program history. The addition of Gavin Kilen comes at a pivotal time for Tony Vitello's squad as they look to maintain a championship-caliber roster. Kilen is the second player to transfer to Tennessee, following the commitment of Thomas Crabtree, a right-handed pitcher from Pearl River Community College.
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.