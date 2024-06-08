Volunteer Country

How To Watch: Knoxville Super Regional Game 2

The Tennessee Volunteers sqaure off against Evansville in game two of a best-of-three series.

Evan Crowell

Tennessee's Kavares Tears (21) scores a run during a NCAA baseball tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Northern Kentucky held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA

The Tennessee Volunteers are hoping to advance to Omaha, Nebraska, this morning by taking game two from Evansville. The Vols managed to defeat Evansville yesterday afternoon and are now just one win away from the right to play in the biggest tournament in college baseball.

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Evansville, Game Two

  • Gameday: Saturday, June 8th, 2024.
  • Game time: 11:00 am ET
  • TV: ESPN2 / ESPN+
  • Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Alternate Streaming Plan: ESPN App

Head baseball coach Tony Vitello spoke to the media prior to game one and provided his thoughts on the Volunteers' biggest challenges. 

“I think controlling the adrenaline and intensity of the whole deal. I think our crowd helps us a ton. You gotta get a little cautious, though, about getting too amped up, and I think our guys handled it great. Again, to me, being the second weekend in a row back home in a playoff environment should help our guys have a vision of what it looks like and how to handle it," Vitello said.

