How To Watch: Knoxville Super Regional Game 2
The Tennessee Volunteers sqaure off against Evansville in game two of a best-of-three series.
The Tennessee Volunteers are hoping to advance to Omaha, Nebraska, this morning by taking game two from Evansville. The Vols managed to defeat Evansville yesterday afternoon and are now just one win away from the right to play in the biggest tournament in college baseball.
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Evansville, Game Two
- Gameday: Saturday, June 8th, 2024.
- Game time: 11:00 am ET
- TV: ESPN2 / ESPN+
- Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Alternate Streaming Plan: ESPN App
Head baseball coach Tony Vitello spoke to the media prior to game one and provided his thoughts on the Volunteers' biggest challenges.
“I think controlling the adrenaline and intensity of the whole deal. I think our crowd helps us a ton. You gotta get a little cautious, though, about getting too amped up, and I think our guys handled it great. Again, to me, being the second weekend in a row back home in a playoff environment should help our guys have a vision of what it looks like and how to handle it," Vitello said.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.