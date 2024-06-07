How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Evansville
The Tennessee Volunteers square off against Evansville this evening in the Super Regionals in the first game of a three-game series to advance to the College World Series.
The Tennessee Volunteers square off against Evansville later this afternoon in the Super Regionals for an opportunity to advance to the College World Series. It's a best of three series for a chance to head to the big stage, and here's the full information on how to watch the action later this afternoon.
- Gameday: Friday, June 7th, 2024.
- Game time: 3:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN2 / ESPN+
- Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Alternate Streaming Plan: ESPN App
The No. 1 ranked Volunteers are set to host Evansville strating Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee. Head baseball coach Tony Vitello spoke to the media and provided his thoughts on what the biggest challenges for the Volunteers may be.
“I think controlling the adrenaline and intensity of the whole deal. I think our crowd helps us a ton. You gotta get a little cautious though about getting too amped up and I think our guys handled it great. Again, to me being the second weekend in a row back home in a playoff environment should help our guys have a vision of what it looks like and how to handle it," Vitello said.
