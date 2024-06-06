Samari Matthews Schedules Summer Visit With Tennessee
2026 four-star corner Samari Matthews (Huntersville, N.C.) is an early top target of the Tennessee Volunteers.
William Amos Hough High School corner Samari Matthews has taken a liking to the Tennessee Volunteers over the past few months. He visited the Vols for the first time at the start of April and quickly has scheduled another trip to Knoxville, Tennessee.
He will be on Rocky Top on June 23; Matthews also announced a visit with Virginia Tech for the week before. Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Ohio State have offered Matthews since he was last on Tennessee's campus, indicating how many major powers will be giving chase over the next 18 months or so.
According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 60 prospect in the 2026 class. Matthews tallied 25 tackles and an interception during his sophomore season. Top programs continue to enter the picture here, and a big plus in Tennessee's favor is that they were in early and have continued to push with the same energy throughout his early high school years.
