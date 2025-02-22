How to Watch Tennessee vs Samford - Game Two of the Weekend Series
Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Samford on Saturday.
The Tennessee Volunteers put on a pitching masterclass during Friday's win over Samford. The Vols took the game by a final score of 5-1 and Liam Doyle was the star of the game. Doyle continued to build on his first start that saw (11) strikeouts through just five innings of work by fanning (14) Samford Bulldogs in his second start Friday. Through two starts, Doyle has recorded (31) outs in (10.1) innings of work, he's struck out (25) of those hitters, allowing just five hits and one earned run.
It wasn't the typical offensive performance for the Volunteers as they put up over 20 runs earlier this week, but it was their typical shines of dominance. It was a Connor Peebles two-run home run in the third inning that jump-started the offensive performance for the Vols against Samford. An inning later it was timely two-out hitting that added another two runs for the Vols to make it (5-0) at the time.
Heading into Saturday, they are looking to maintain their perfect record and to secure the series win this afternoon. So with that said, here is everything fans need to know on how to watch Saturday's baseball game.
How to Watch Tennessee vs Samford:
- GameDay: Saturday, February 22nd
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Watch: SEC+
- Stream: ESPN App
