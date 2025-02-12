Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
Tennessee's wide receiver room is losing a lot of its production from the 2024 season. So who will be replacing them? Find out in this article.
Nico Iamaleave is projected to be one of the premier quarterbacks in college football for the 2025 season. He finished last season with 2,616 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, but he will be throwing to a bunch of new faces in 2025.
Tennessee is only returning one wide receiver who had over 100 yards last season in Chris Brazell. This opens up the door for some young players to make an immediate impact on the field. The Volunteers have recruited four four-star recruits over the past two years, all of which could see significant targets in 2025.
Mike Mathews headlines these recruits. Matthews was a four-star in the class of 2024 and the Volunteers second highest recruit from the class. The 6-foot-1 wideout had seven catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns last season and could be in for a breakout year in 2025.
Braylon Staley is the other four-star recruit from the Volunteers 2024 class. Staley is 6-foot 190-pounds and played in just four games during the 2024 season. He was ranked as the second-best player from South Carolina in the class of 2024.
Travis Smith Jr. is one of the incoming wide receivers. The wideout from Atlanta is a top 150 player according to 247Sports. At around 6-foot-4 200-pounds he will provide Iamaleava with a big target to throw to.
Radarious Jackson is the final wide receiver on this list. The 6-foot-2 195-pound incoming freshman is ranked as a top-10 player in the state of Tennessee and has plenty of upside. His size and athleticism give him a chance to become a favortie target for Iamaleava early in his career.
There is a lot up in the air for the Volunteers wide receiver room, but these four guys could certainly make an impact in 2025. If they can build some chemistry with Iamaleava, the Volunteers passing attack could be very dangerous next season.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports