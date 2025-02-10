Volunteer Country

Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline

Dalton Knecht returns to LA after being traded due to a rare NBA trade hiccup. NBA fans react.

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Fans have expressed their feelings on the Dalton Knecht trade news that circulated as Mark Williams failed his physical with reversed the trade.

Knecht is in his rookie year and has gotten off to a solid start despite many fanatics stating that the Lakers have and will continue to misuse the talented rookie. At one point, Knecht was in the top 3 in the Rookie of the Year race. Since then, he has been limited on the court and has even seen minutes as a bench player instead of a role player.

Many of these fans have made it a point to post memes following the rare NBA news. Here is what some of the NBA, Lakers, Hornets, and Volunteers fans had to say about the news.

