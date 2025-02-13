Volunteer Country

Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic

December 8, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have several famous former coaches that have spent time in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jon Gruden will return to campus for a coaching clinic in March as the headline speaker.

Back in the mid 80s there was a young and apsiring football coach just getting his start as a graduate assistant for the Tennessee Volunteers. His name, Jon Gruden. Gruden would spend four years playing quarterback at Dayton University before picking up the whistle for the first time during the 1985 season as a graduate assistant on the Tennessee Volunteers staff. Nearly 40 years later, he returns to Knoxville, Tennessee to be the headline speaker for the Annual Coaching Clinic alongside now head coach Josh Heupel.

The Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods is scheduled for March 28-29, at Anderson Training Center.

