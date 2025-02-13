Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
Former Tennessee Volunteer Dalton Knecht spoke for the first time since the trade between the Lakers and the Hornets.
It's been an eventful past seven days for former Tennessee Volunteer Dalton Knecht. Last week it was announced he was involved in a trade that would be sending him away from the Lakers and to the Charlotte Hornets. It was then revealed a few days later that the trade was rescinded due to some complications on Charlotte's end.
Following the Lakers' game on Wednesday, the former 2024 first round pick spoke to the media for the first time since the trade, and detailed what the entire process looked and felt like for him.
Knecht started off by saying how he got the news which then led to him catching a flight to Charlotte to meet his new team and the perssonel in the organization. He then flew to Detroit to get ready for his debut game with the Hornets and then received the news that he would be heading back to the Lakers.
" I was just excited to out there and hoop," Knecht said. "No matter where I was going. I just wanted to go hoop. I told that to JJ [Reddick]. I get it's a business so at the end of the day I told them let's just go play basketball."
