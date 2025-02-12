Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
A Tennessee baseball player has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in hopes to gain more eligibility. This comes after many athletes have opted to target the NCAA.
A Tennessee baseball player is filing a lawsuit against the NCAA in regard to their eligibility rules.
Alberto Osuna recently joined the Tennessee Volunteers as the newest addition. After joining the Vols he filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in hopes of gaining another season of eligibility.
This situation is similar to Vanderbilt football’s Diego Pavia who sued the NCAA for more eligibility claiming he lost money from playing JUCO. He won the case which shows promise for Osuna.
The files read as followed:
NATURE OF CASE
“Osuna brings this action to enjoin the NCAA from arbitrarily enforcing certain NCAA Bylaws against him that would prohibit him from playing a fourth year of Division I baseball due to his time spent playing baseball at a two-year junior college ("JUCO"), on the grounds that enforcement of such Bylaws violates Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1, among other claims, and would cause substantial and irreparable harm to Osuna.
PARTIES AND JURISDICTION
“Osuna is a college baseball player. He currently resides in Knoxville, Tennessee. Osuna played baseball for two years at a junior college before enrolling at UNC Chapel Hill, an NCAA Division I institution. He played three years of Division I baseball at UNC Chapel Hill, where he was a standout player. He is now a member of the University of Tennessee Knoxville (“UTK”) baseball team where he seeks to play a fourth year of division I baseball.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports