Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA

Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello during the Tennessee Orange & White scrimmage baseball game at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., on Friday, November 8, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Tennessee baseball player is filing a lawsuit against the NCAA in regard to their eligibility rules.

Alberto Osuna recently joined the Tennessee Volunteers as the newest addition. After joining the Vols he filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in hopes of gaining another season of eligibility.

This situation is similar to Vanderbilt football’s Diego Pavia who sued the NCAA for more eligibility claiming he lost money from playing JUCO. He won the case which shows promise for Osuna.

The files read as followed:

NATURE OF CASE

“Osuna brings this action to enjoin the NCAA from arbitrarily enforcing certain NCAA Bylaws against him that would prohibit him from playing a fourth year of Division I baseball due to his time spent playing baseball at a two-year junior college ("JUCO"), on the grounds that enforcement of such Bylaws violates Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1, among other claims, and would cause substantial and irreparable harm to Osuna.

PARTIES AND JURISDICTION

“Osuna is a college baseball player. He currently resides in Knoxville, Tennessee. Osuna played baseball for two years at a junior college before enrolling at UNC Chapel Hill, an NCAA Division I institution. He played three years of Division I baseball at UNC Chapel Hill, where he was a standout player. He is now a member of the University of Tennessee Knoxville (“UTK”) baseball team where he seeks to play a fourth year of division I baseball.”

