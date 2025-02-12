Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky

Feb 11, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Lamont Butler (1) drives to the basket around Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Lamont Butler (1) drives to the basket around Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Kentucky defeats the Tennessee Volunteers which led to many fan reactions on X.

The Tennessee Volunteers were defeated by the Kentucky Wildcats once again on Tuesday night. This is the 5th SEC loss of the season so far for the men in Orange and White.

The Kentucky Wildcats were led through the contest by Otega Owen who finished the game with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. Tennessee was led by Zakai Zeigler who had 17 points, 6 assists, and 1 rebound.

Fans weren’t thrilled with this outcome and shared their opinions on this game.

"Should've won no excuses,' one fan said. The fan also added, "make them run behind the bus home."

"Pathetic. Down by 1 at the media break and fall apart. Embarrassing especially to Kentucky," a fan said.

A fan joked on X, "I called the police about someone throwing bricks through my window and they figured out it was Vol Hoops."

