Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
Six former Tennessee Volunteers have been invited to participate in the 2025 NFL combine.
The 2025 NFL draft is approaching rapidly and it is a hot topic of discussion now that the NFL season is officially wrapped up. The Tennessee Volunteers have a list of players who are looking to make the next step in their football careers, and a good number of them will have the opportunity to increase their draft stock some more.
The NFL released the list of names that have been invited to the 2025 NFL combine and six former Volunteers made the list. The combine will take place at the end of the month starting on Feb. 27 and will run thru March 2nd. Here are the names that have been invited from Tennessee:
Tennessee Volunteers NFL Combine Invites:
- Dylan Sampson, RB
- Bru McCoy, WR
- Dont'e Thornton. Jr., WR
- Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
- James Pearce Jr., DL
- Elijah Simmons, DL
Pearce Jr. is the headliner of the group as he is projected to go in the first round of the NFL draft. Some believe he has top 15 potential but most NFL mock drafts have had him slotted in the back half of the first round. A strong performance at the NFL combine though could leap him into the earlier portion of the first round.
