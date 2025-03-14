LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators Baseball

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators are set for their first game of a three-game series on Friday.

Tennessee's Dalton Bargo celebrating with associate head coach Josh Elander as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in an NCAA college baseball game against St. Bonaventure on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee and Florida are on deck as first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM EST. Tennessee is undefeated while the Gators enter this game with a 16-2 overall record.

Tennessee on SI has you covered with all of the LIVE Updates below. Under the updates you can find all pre-game info.

LIVE Updates

First Inning: 0-0
Top: Liam Doyle gets a strikeout to open the inning. Boser grounds out to third base, and Shelton follows with a pop-up to second. A quick first inning for Doyle.

Bottom: Dean Curley strikes out looking. Gavin Kilen gets a one out walk. Hunter Ensley pops up on the first pitch. Andrew Fischer rips a single up the middle, moving Gavin Kilen over to third base. The Vols are threatening with runners on the corners. Levi Clark goes down swinging on a 2-2 pitch, ending the inning.

Second Inning: 1-0 Vols thanks to an Abernathy RBI
Top: Cyr watches strike three go by, getting rung up looking for the out. Lawson strikes out swinging for out number two. Donay strikes out to end Florida's inning.

Bottom: Reese Chapman swings and misses for strike three, going down on a 1-2 pitch. Manny Marin drills a double into the left-center gap, giving his team a runner in scoring position. Cannon Peebles grounds out to second base, but Marin advances to third with two outs. Jay Abernathy delivers with a single to center, driving in Marin to score making it 1-0 Tennessee. Curley strikes out swinging to end the inning.

Third Inning: 1-0 Vols
Top: Yost flies out to left field. Heyman lines a single to center field. Evans pops up to second base for the second out of the inning. Heyman moves to second on a passed ball, and Nadeau draws a walk after a lengthy at-bat. Runners on first and second now. Boser is called out on strikes, looking at a 2-2 pitch for the third out.

Bottom: Kilen grounds out. Ensley is called out looking on a full-count pitch, and Fischer follows by striking out swinging.

Fourth Inning: 1-1 after a solo HR by Cyr
Top: Shelton lines out to shortstop for the first out. Cyr sends a solo homer over the left-field fence, putting a run on the board.

Bottom:

Pre-Game Information:

Tennessee Volunteers Uniform:

Tennessee Volunteers Starting Pitcher:

Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup:

How to Watch:

• GameDay: Friday, March 14th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
• LIVE Updates: Tennessee Volunteers on SI

