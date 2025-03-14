LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators are set for their first game of a three-game series on Friday.
Tennessee and Florida are on deck as first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM EST. Tennessee is undefeated while the Gators enter this game with a 16-2 overall record.
Tennessee on SI has you covered with all of the LIVE Updates below. Under the updates you can find all pre-game info.
LIVE Updates
First Inning: 0-0
Top: Liam Doyle gets a strikeout to open the inning. Boser grounds out to third base, and Shelton follows with a pop-up to second. A quick first inning for Doyle.
Bottom: Dean Curley strikes out looking. Gavin Kilen gets a one out walk. Hunter Ensley pops up on the first pitch. Andrew Fischer rips a single up the middle, moving Gavin Kilen over to third base. The Vols are threatening with runners on the corners. Levi Clark goes down swinging on a 2-2 pitch, ending the inning.
Second Inning: 1-0 Vols thanks to an Abernathy RBI
Top: Cyr watches strike three go by, getting rung up looking for the out. Lawson strikes out swinging for out number two. Donay strikes out to end Florida's inning.
Bottom: Reese Chapman swings and misses for strike three, going down on a 1-2 pitch. Manny Marin drills a double into the left-center gap, giving his team a runner in scoring position. Cannon Peebles grounds out to second base, but Marin advances to third with two outs. Jay Abernathy delivers with a single to center, driving in Marin to score making it 1-0 Tennessee. Curley strikes out swinging to end the inning.
Third Inning: 1-0 Vols
Top: Yost flies out to left field. Heyman lines a single to center field. Evans pops up to second base for the second out of the inning. Heyman moves to second on a passed ball, and Nadeau draws a walk after a lengthy at-bat. Runners on first and second now. Boser is called out on strikes, looking at a 2-2 pitch for the third out.
Bottom: Kilen grounds out. Ensley is called out looking on a full-count pitch, and Fischer follows by striking out swinging.
Fourth Inning: 1-1 after a solo HR by Cyr
Top: Shelton lines out to shortstop for the first out. Cyr sends a solo homer over the left-field fence, putting a run on the board.
Bottom:
Pre-Game Information:
Tennessee Volunteers Uniform:
Tennessee Volunteers Starting Pitcher:
Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup:
How to Watch:
• GameDay: Friday, March 14th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
• LIVE Updates: Tennessee Volunteers on SI
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill