The Tennessee Volunteers look to continue dominating their non-conference slate to start the 2025 College Baseball season as they host Samford for a weekend series. Live Update from Game One
The Tennessee Vols Baseball program has simply dominated their opening season slate. Through four games to start the season, the Vols have outscored opponent (75-4). It's been one of the most incredible displays of dominating baseball the program has ever seen.
They look to continue that stretch of domination on Friday as they begin their second weekend series vs the Samford Bulldogs.
LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs Samford Score
First Inning:
Top: LHP, Liam Doyle will get the start for the Vols.
Bottom:
PREGAME STORYLINES:
How to Watch Tennessee vs Samford:
- GameDay: Friday, February 21st
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Watch: SEC+
- Stream: ESPN App
The entire weekend series will be streamed on SEC Network+. Saturday's game is also scheduled to start at 2 PM and then Sunday's game will take place at 1 PM.
